Antim Panghal to move Supreme Court against Vinesh Phogat's exemption after winning Asian Games trials

19-year-old Indian wrestler Amit Panghal won the Asian Games trials without breaking much sweat in the 53kg category, however, despite all her efforts, she will be a standby to Vinesh Phogat, who got a direct entry into the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China as per IOC's ad-hoc committee's decision. Panghal has been against exemption from the outset and had moved the Delhi High Court against the same. However, with the HC dismissing her plea, Panghal is set to move the Supreme Court.

Vinesh Phogat (53 kg) and Bajrang Punia (65 kg), who were at the centre of the 38-day-long protest against the WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh on sexual harassment charges were granted an exemption from the Asian Games trials. And Panghal said that she is not going to back down and will fight for her chance because, in her own admission, she deserves it.

The former U-20 world champion Panghal said, "I won the trial fair and square. Why should I be the standby player, I won the trial. The one who did not compete should be a standby player in 53kg. My petition has been dismissed but I won't stop, I will keep fighting, we will move the Supreme Court," Panghal said, as quoted by PTI after winning the women's 53kg trials."

Panghal, who won her three bouts against Tamanna, Neha in the semi-finals and Manju in the final asked tough questions saying that what was the point of her winning if Phogat had to go to the Asian Games.

"If she keeps getting direct entries like this, how will one know how good we are? We will keep trying. My coach will decide what we are going to do next but the fight will continue. What's the point of me winning three bouts?," Panghal was quoted as saying by PTI.

"I know she is pretty good and has many medals but she must fight against us in the trials," she said, adding that she will now gear up for the World Championship trials," she added.

The women's and greco-roman trials took place on Saturday, July 22 while the men's trials will take place on Sunday.

Here are the results for the women's trials: Winners List

Pooja Gehlot - 50kg

Vinesh Phogat (trial won by Antim Panghal) - 53kg

Mansi Ahlawat - 57kg

Sonam Malik - 62kg

Radhika - 68kg

Kiran - 76kg

