Sunday, August 27, 2023
     
World Athletics Championships 2023: Indian men’s 4x400m relay team shatters Asian record to qualify for final

The Indian quartet of Muhammed Anas, Amoj Jacob, Muhammed Ajmal, Rajesh Ramesh will be in action in the final of the 4x400m relay in the ongoing World Athletics Championships 2023.

Muhammad Anas, Amoj Jacob, Muhammed Ajmal and Rajesh Ramesh
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Muhammad Anas, Amoj Jacob, Muhammed Ajmal and Rajesh Ramesh

The Indian men's 4x400m relay team comprising the quartet of Muhammed Anas, Amoj Jacob, Muhammed Ajmal and Rajesh Ramesh set up a new Asian record on Saturday, August 26 in Budapest, Hungary to qualify for the final of the ongoing World Athletics Championships 2023.

The Indian quartet managed to hit 2.59.05s on the timer to finish within touching distance of the USA in a nine-team heat 1. The team of Muhammed Anas, Amoj Jacob, Muhammed Ajmal and Rajesh Ramesh shattered the Asian record of 2:59.51, created by Japan at the World Championships in Oregon in 2022. The incredible run of the quartet also sent the national record of 3:00.25 for a toss which was set up by Muhammed Anas, Noah Nirmal Tom, Arokia Rajiv and Amoj Jacob at the Tokyo Olympics (2020).

The race with the final qualification at stake saw India lagging at six after the first leg run by Muhammed Anas but made an astonishing comeback as a spirited Amoj Jacob ran past his opponents to put the Men in Blue in second place  (in the second leg). Following his outstanding run, the pair of Muhammed Ajmal and Rajesh Ramesh also delivered in the final two legs to ensure India finished second and qualified for the finale just behind the USA.

While the team from the USA did it with ease and clocked 2:58.47s, Great Britain secured the third spot after the end of the race to grab hold of the remaining qualifying spot in heat 1. The final race will be held on Sunday, August 27, which will also be the ultimate day of the global athletics meet.

Alongside tracking the performance of the quartet, the Indian fans will also remain glued to their TV sets on Sunday as it will see Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra compete in the men's javelin throw final.

