Two-time world boxing champion Nikhat Zareen receives Thar SUV from Mahindra

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/MAHINDRA Nikhat Zareen with her new SUV

Star Indian boxer Nikhat Zareen received her all-new Thar SUV from Mahindra Auto on Wednesday, August 8. As part of their 'Emerging Boxing Icon' award, Mahindra rewarded their brand-new car with a $100,000 cheque after her win in the IBA Women’s World Boxing Championship 2023 on March 26.

Mahindra revealed that the player will receive the new car in a Tweet on August 8 and fulfilled their promises on Wednesday. The star Indian boxer shared some pictures on her Instagram page and thanked the auto manufacturer. Mahindra has previously awarded Indian athletes with their new SUV cars to promote their new products and to celebrate women's success in sports.

"When you are driven by passion, becoming a two-time world champion is just another milestone. Nikhat Zareen has set a whole new standard for women and we're honouring her with the All-New Thar. Join us to witness this glorious moment," Mahindra Thar wrote in their Tweet on August 8.

Mahindra are an official partner of the Women’s World Boxing Championship and the Boxing Federation of India to show their commitment to social responsibility and promoting diversity and inclusion in sports. They also partnered with IBA Women’s World Boxing Championship in March this year and rewarded XUV300 TGDi and All-New Thar to winners. Notably, Mahindra has also honoured popular Indian cricket stars Shubman Gill, Shardul Thakur and Javelin ace Neeraj Chopra with their popular cars in the past.

The 28-year-old boxer beat Vietnam's Nguyen Thi Tam by 5-0 in Delhi to win her second gold medal in the world boxing championship in March. She also bagged Gold Medals in the 2022 edition of the world boxing championship in Istanbul and during the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. She has won eight gold, two silver and two bronze medals in world boxing so far.

Latest Sports News