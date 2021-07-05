Sudhanshu Mittal re-elected as KKFI President

Follow us on Image Source : KKFI The Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Kho Kho Federation of India (KKFI) was held in New Delhi on Monday.

The Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Kho Kho Federation of India (KKFI) was held on Monday here to elect the new Office Bearers of KKFI for the term 2021-2025. Incumbent president Sudhansu Mittal was unanimously re-elected for a fresh tenure as per the election result announced by returning officer of the procedure Justice Rajesh Tandon, Former Judge. Mahender Singh Tyagi was re-lected as the general secretaty while Surendra Kumar Bhutiyani was elected as the treasurer.

In addition, Vice Presidents, Joint Secretaries & Executive Committee Members were also elected unanimously. Anil Khanna, Sr. Vice-President, Indian Olympic Association (IOA) also attended the AGM as IOA Observer. The Electoral College representing all the State/UT Kho Kho Associations expressed full confidence in the newly elected Office Bearers of KKFI.

The President and General Secretary, KKFI while expressing gratitude to all the delegates, assured full support to all the units for the development & promotion of Kho Kho not only in the country but also at the international level. Mittal also informed the house about his vision of conducting various Kho Kho coaching camps, competitions & seminars etc. at national and international Level with the aim to include the sport of Kho Kho in Asian Games as well as in Olympics.

The AGM concluded with vote of thanks to the Returning Officer and all the delegates from the State / UT Associations.