R Praggnanandhaa suffers heartbreaking loss in tie-breaker as Magnus Carlsen wins first-ever Chess World Cup

Follow us on Image Source : FIDE CHESS TWITTER R Praggnanandhaa suffered a heartbreaking defeat in the Chess World Cup final

Indian chess prodigy R Praggnanandhaa suffered a heartbreaking loss in the final as five-time world champion Magnus Carlsen won the Chess World Cup for the first time in history. The 18-year-old Praggnanandhaa, who became only the second Indian and the youngest to feature in the Chess World Cup final, failed to manage time as Carlsen overpowered him in Baku on Thursday, August 24.

Praggnanandhaa resigned in the first 25'+10" game of the tie-breaker while playing with the whites as Carlsen didn't give him much time to think before he agreed to a draw in the second, where lack of time came to haunt him again. Praggnanandhaa won the silver medal and hence earned the qualification for the Candidates tournament, thus becoming the third youngest to achieve the feat after legendary Bobby Fischer and Carlsen.

It was a valiant effort from the Indian prodigy, who dragged Carlsen to a tie-breaker after three long days and four intense matches. The first and second rounds were tied as the final moved to a thrilling tie-breaker but the World No. 1 Carlsen proved to be too good for Praggnanandhaa. Carlsen won the first game in 45 moves. After losing the first game of the tie-break, Praggnanandhaa needed to win on demand with the black pieces.

It has been a remarkable journey for the teenager from Chennai, who turned 18 during the World Cup. Praggnanandhaa beat World No. 2 Hikaru Nakamura and World No. 3 Fabiano Caruana on his way to the final and the Candidates tournament.

Caruana, on the other hand, beat Nijat Abasov in the tie-breaks to win the third-place match and confirm his place in the Candidates tournament.

Praggnanandhaa will be taking home a hefty paycheck of $80,000 as the price for the second-place finish while the winner Carlsen will get a sum of $110,000.

Latest Sports News