India TV Sports Wrap on October 21: Today's top 10 trending news stories

New Zealand won their maiden Women's T20 World Cup title after beating South Africa in the final while India suffered a rare defeat at home in the first Test against the Black Caps

New Zealand won their maiden Women's T20 World Cup title after beating South Africa in the final. Having suffered heartbreaks in 2009 and 2010 losing in the finals and coming off from 10 defeats in a loss into the tournament, New Zealand turned their fortunes around rather massively to win the tournament. On the other hand, India suffered a rare defeat at home in the first Test against the Black Caps in Bengaluru after the visitors clinched a win after 36 years. All that and more in our Sports Wrap for today.

Top 10 Trending Sports Stories

New Zealand clinch maiden T20 World Cup title

It was the women who broke the T20 World Cup jinx for New Zealand as the White Ferns beat South Africa in the final. Amelia Kerr starred for New Zealand with three wickets and 38-ball 43 with the bat.

Suzie Bates becomes most capped player in women's international cricket

Suzie Bates played her 171st T20I match and overall her 334th in international cricket for New Zealand as the White Ferns veteran became the most capped player among women, surpassing Mithali Raj. The former India captain had played 333 matches across three formats.

Amelia Kerr scripts Women's T20 World Cup history

Superstar all-rounder Amelia Kerr became the first player to win the Player of the Final and Player of the tournament in women's T20 World Cup. Kerr's 15 wickets were also the most in a single edition of the tournament.

India suffer a defeat to New Zealand in a home Test after 36 years

The Black Caps began what was a historic day for New Zealand cricket with a rare away win against and in India. Rachin Ravindra and Matt Henry starred as India's lackluster bowling and Day 2 madness with the bat cost them crucial WTC points.

Sri Lanka take a 1-0 lead in ODI series against the West Indies

Sri Lanka beat the West Indies by five wickets in what turned out to be a comprehensive win in the first ODI of the three-match series against the West Indies in Pallekele. The 137-run partnership for the fourth wicket between skipper Charith Asalanka and debutant Nishan Madushka was central to Sri Lanka's run-chase.

Shakib-less Bangladesh take on South Africa in first of two Tests

Bangladesh are up against South Africa in the first Test of the two-match series in Dhaka. Bangladesh are without Shakib Al Hasan as they had to replace the veteran all-rounder in the squad due to security issues.

Washington Sundar called up for remaining two Tests

All-rounder Washington Sundar earned a recall in India's Test side for the remaining two games against New Zealand. Sundar was part of India's Test squad for England series but didn't play a game.

Yash Dhull smashes a ton after a return from heart surgery

Yash Dhull, who had a minor heart surgery in July, smashed a Ranji Trophy century for Delhi on return as he mentioned that he was grateful to be back on the field. Delhi still train by 408 runs against Tamil Nadu.

Deepika Kumari wins her fifth silver in World Cup final

India's ace recurve archer, veteran Deepika Kumari won her fifth silver medal at the World Cup Final. Kumari lost 0-6 to China's Li Jiaman.

Barcelona bully Sevilla in La Liga