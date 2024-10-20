India TV Sports Wrap on October 20: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES, ABHISHEK SHARMA/INSTAGRAM India TV Sports Wrap.

The ICC Women's T20 World Cup final will be played between South Africa and New Zealand in Dubai. On the other hand, Bengal Warriorz will take on Jaipur Pink Panthers in the fifth match of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL). All of that and much more in today's sports wrap.

Today's Top 10 Trending Sports News Stories

India defend 106 runs in 1st Test vs New Zealand

Team India are defending 106 runs on day five of the 1st Test against New Zealand.

South Africa to face New Zealand in ICC Women's T20 World Cup final

South Africa will play New Zealand in the final of the Women's T20 World Cup on Sunday.

India A defeat Pakistan Shaheens in the ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup

India A beat Pakistan Shaheens in the ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup.

Tamil Thalaivas hammer Telugu Titans in Pro Kabaddi League

Thalaivas hammered Telugu Titans 44-29 in the third match of PKL 11.

Puneri Paltan outclass Haryana Steelers in PKL 11

Puneri Paltan defeated Haryana 35-25 in the fourth match of the Pro Kabaddi League.

Bengal Warriorz to meet Jaipur Pink Panthers in PKL

Bengal will play against Jaipur in the fifth match of PKL 11.

Gujarat Giants to lock horns with Bengaluru Bulls in PKL 11

Giants will take the mat against Bulls in the sixth match of the Pro Kabaddi League.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant steamroll East Bengal in ISL

Mohun Bagan Super Giant FC defeated East Bengal FC 2-0 in the Indian Super League.

Mohammedan SC to square off against Kerala Blasters FC

Mohammedan SC will take the pitch against Kerala Blasters FC in the ISL on Sunday.

Shreyas Iyer scores hundred against Maharashtra in Ranji Trophy