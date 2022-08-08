Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV India ready to script history on the final day of the Commonwealth Games 2022

LIVE Commonwealth Games 2022, Latest Updates, Day 11: The last stride to carve new chapters in history

Good Morning and welcome to India TV's live blog of the 22nd Commonwealth Games. Today is the 11th and the final day of the multi-nation sporting event. In this particular edition, the members of the Indian contingency put up quite a spectacular show, especially in weightlifting, boxing, and wrestling.

As of now India currently has 55 medals and they will look to go past the 60 medal mark. On the 10th day, India fared well in the track and field events. With Aldhose Paul clinching a historic medal in the men's triple jump, India will look to script many more pages in their sporting history as we head into the final day of the multi-nation event.

