India TV Sports Wrap on September 27: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Day four of the ongoing Asian Games in Hangzhou began on a brighter note for the Indian sports fanatics as India won a silver and a gold in various team events in shooting. Meanwhile, in cricket, the Indian team will take on Australia in the third ODI of the ongoing ODI series in Rajkot. All of that and more in our sports wrap today.

India clinch Gold in women's 25m pistol shooting event

The team of Manu Bhaker, Esha Singh, and Rhythm Sangwan came together to help India claim a gold medal in the women's 25 m pistol event in shooting on Wednesday, September 27.

India claim silver in women's 50m rifle shooting event

Sift Samra Kaur, Manini Kaushik and Ashi Chouksey helped India secure silver in 50m rifle women's shooting event.

Kushal Malla and Dipendra Singh Airee shatter batting records in T20Is

Kushal Malla of Nepal became the player to score the fastest century in T20Is after a sensational hundred in the Asian Games. His teammate Dipendra shattered Yuvraj Singh's record and has now become the player to score the fastest half-century in T20Is.

Sift Kaur Samra wins Gold in women's 50m rifle 3P

Shooter Sift Kaur Samra bagged the first individual gold for India in the ongoing Asian Games.

Ashi Chouksey wins bronze in women's 50m rifle 3P

Ashi Chouksey of India won a bronze in women's 50m rifle individual event.

Tim Southee to join New Zealand's World Cup squad later this week

Tim Southee will join New Zealand's World Cup squad later this week as he continues to recover from his surgery.

Sudipti Hajela gets eliminated from the individual dressage event

Sudipti Hajela got eliminated from the individual dressage event in Equestrian.

Indian women's team beats Nepal in squash

The Indian women's team defeated Nepal in squash 3-0.

Indian women's hockey team to play Singapore in their Asian Games opener

The Indian women's hockey team will take on Singapore in their Asian Games campaign opener.

India to play Australia in 3rd ODI

Indian cricket team will look to register a whitewash in the ongoing ODI series against Australia.

