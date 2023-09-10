India TV Sports Wrap on September 10: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV India TV Sports Wrap

After a disappointing end to what promised to be a high-octane clash at the Pallekele Cricket Stadium on September 2, both India and Pakistan are once again up against each other in the ongoing Asia Cup. The Super Four clash between the two Asian heavyweights is also under rain threat but with a reserve day in place for the fixture and hence there are chances that the game might yield a result. On the tennis front, America's Coco Gauff won her first-ever Grand Slam as she defeated Aryna Sabalenka in the women's singles final of the ongoing US Open. All of that and more in today's top 10 trending sports news stories on September 10.

Top 10 Trending Sports News Stories

Asia Cup 2023: India to take on Pakistan in Super Four clash

The Rohit Sharma-led side and Babar Azam's Pakistan will be up against each other in a Super Four fixture of the ongoing Asia Cup.

US Open 2023: Young Coco Gauff wins first-ever Grand Slam

America's young tennis sensation Coco Gauff overcame Aryna Sabalenka's challenge to win the US Open 2023 women's singles title.

Asia Cup 2023: Weather likely to play spoilsport in India-Pakistan marquee clash

There are high chances of rain interruption in the Super Four clash between hosts Pakistan and India.

Pakistan lose ODI World No.1 crown to Australia ahead of IND vs PAK Asia Cup clash

Pakistan have slipped to the No. two spot in the latest ICC ODI rankings.

SA vs AUS: David Warner and Marnus Labuschagne power visitors to dominant win over South Africa in 2nd ODI

Twin centuries from Warner and Labuschagne helped Australia beat the Proteas in the 2nd ODI.

Asia Cup 2023: Bangladesh's qualification hopes for finals look grim

After a 21-run loss to Sri Lanka, Bangladesh's chances of making it to the final of the ongoing Asia Cup look fairly grim.

US Open 2023: Novak Djokovic to lock horns with Daniil Medvedev in final showdown

Three-time US Open champion Djokovic would look to add another Grand Slam to his cabinet with a win over the 2021 US Open champion Daniil Medvedev.

Pranati Nayak receives major boost ahead of Asian Games, wins Bronze medal at World Challenge Cup

Pranati Nayak edged past Greece's Athanasia Mesiri in a single-vault tie-break to win the Bronze medal at the World Challenge Cup.

ENG-W vs SL-W: England women stun Sri Lanka in ODI series opener

Mahika Gaur dazzled on debut as England defeated Sri Lanka by seven wickets.

India lose to China in AFC U23 Asian Cup Qualifiers in tense thriller

India lost a hard-fought contest in the ongoing AFC U23 Asian Cup Qualifiers against China.

