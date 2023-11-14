India TV Sports Wrap on November 14: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Mitchell Starc, Rahul Dravid and Rohit Sharma.

India TV Sports Wrap on November 14: Only one day is left for the World Cup semifinals to roll in. While India will be up against New Zealand on November 15, South Africa will take on Australia on November 16 in another game. Meanwhile, the Indian team will be training on Tuesday ahead of the much-anticipated semifinal. Here are the top 10 trending sports stories on November 14.

Top 10 Trending Sports Stories

Indian team to hit nets on Tuesday after arriving in Mumbai on Monday

The Indian Cricket team will hit the nets on the eve of the IND vs NZ clash in World Cup 2023

Rahul Dravid-led coaching staff inspects Wankhede pitch ahead of New Zealand clash

India's coaching staff led by Rahul Dravid took a trip to Wankhede to see the pitch ahead of IND vs NZ semifinal

4 proud semifinalists, 2 rivalries, 1 ultimate prize; it's all or nothing now in World Cup 2023

The World Cup 2023 has to the bigger stage with teams set to play in semifinals

Footballer Thomas Müller dons Team India jersey, wishes luck ahead of semifinal vs Kiwis

Thomas Müller wished the Indian team good luck ahead of semifinal clash. He donned the Indian jersey too.

Ex-Pak cricketers Shoaib, Razzaq want Babar to step down from captaincy

Former Pakistan cricketers including Shoaib Malik and Abdul Razzaq have advocated for Babar Azam to step down from captaincy

Jhulan Goswani pens letter to Diana Edulji for her ICC Hall of Fame entry

Former Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami penned a letter to the great Diana Edulji on her entry into the ICC Hall of Fame

'Won't be playing next World Cup, but not retiring from ODIs': Mitchell Starc

Australia pacer Mitchell Starc has opened about his ODI plans, stating he won't be playing in next ODI WC

Temba Bavuma trains despite hamstring issues ahead of semifinal vs AUS

South African captain Temba Bavuma trained ahead of Proteas' clash against Australia

Lockie Ferguson believes New Zealand still 'handsome bunch' in Matt Henry's absence

New Zealand pacer Lockie Ferguson believes that his team is still strong despite missing the in-form Matt Henry

Paras Mhambrey claims India have right bowlers to exploit varied conditions in WC

India bowling coach Paras Mhambrey thinks the India bowlers have enough in them to exploit the changing conditions in World Cup

Latest Sports News