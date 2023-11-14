India TV Sports Wrap on November 14: Today's top 10 trending news stories

India TV Sports Wrap on November 14: Only one day is left for the World Cup semifinals to roll in. While India will be up against New Zealand on November 15, South Africa will take on Australia on November 16 in another game. Meanwhile, the Indian team will be training on Tuesday ahead of the much-anticipated semifinal. Here are the top 10 trending sports stories on November 14.
Top 10 Trending Sports Stories
Indian team to hit nets on Tuesday after arriving in Mumbai on Monday
The Indian Cricket team will hit the nets on the eve of the IND vs NZ clash in World Cup 2023
Rahul Dravid-led coaching staff inspects Wankhede pitch ahead of New Zealand clash
India's coaching staff led by Rahul Dravid took a trip to Wankhede to see the pitch ahead of IND vs NZ semifinal
4 proud semifinalists, 2 rivalries, 1 ultimate prize; it's all or nothing now in World Cup 2023
The World Cup 2023 has to the bigger stage with teams set to play in semifinals
Footballer Thomas Müller dons Team India jersey, wishes luck ahead of semifinal vs Kiwis
Thomas Müller wished the Indian team good luck ahead of semifinal clash. He donned the Indian jersey too.
Ex-Pak cricketers Shoaib, Razzaq want Babar to step down from captaincy
Former Pakistan cricketers including Shoaib Malik and Abdul Razzaq have advocated for Babar Azam to step down from captaincy
Jhulan Goswani pens letter to Diana Edulji for her ICC Hall of Fame entry
Former Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami penned a letter to the great Diana Edulji on her entry into the ICC Hall of Fame
'Won't be playing next World Cup, but not retiring from ODIs': Mitchell Starc
Australia pacer Mitchell Starc has opened about his ODI plans, stating he won't be playing in next ODI WC
Temba Bavuma trains despite hamstring issues ahead of semifinal vs AUS
South African captain Temba Bavuma trained ahead of Proteas' clash against Australia
Lockie Ferguson believes New Zealand still 'handsome bunch' in Matt Henry's absence
New Zealand pacer Lockie Ferguson believes that his team is still strong despite missing the in-form Matt Henry
Paras Mhambrey claims India have right bowlers to exploit varied conditions in WC
India bowling coach Paras Mhambrey thinks the India bowlers have enough in them to exploit the changing conditions in World Cup