India TV Sports Wrap on March 20: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Bangladesh have suffered a major blow ahead of their two-match Test series against Sri Lanka starting Friday as their veteran wicketkeeper-batter Mushfiqur Rahim has been sidelined with an injury to his right thumb. On the other hand, Real Madrid are also sweating over the fitness of Thibaut Courtois. The star goalkeeper has suffered another injury that can keep him out for days. All of that and much more in today's sports wrap.

Glenn McGrath warns India pacer Jasprit Bumrah of potential injury

Australian pace-bowling legend Glenn McGrath has warned Jasprit Bumrah to be wary of his body now that he has returned to full fitness following a long 11-month injury layoff before World Cup 2023.

Veteran batter ruled out with injury as Bangladesh suffer major blow ahead of Test series against Sri Lanka

Mushfiqur Rahim has been ruled out of the upcoming two-match Test series against Sri Lanka with a fractured right thumb.

Shadab Khan urges Imad Wasim to make international comeback

Islamabad United captain Shadab Khan has urged Imad Wasim to make a comeback to international cricket as he feels that Imad's experience of playing in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) can come in handy for Pakistan in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup.

Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois suffers knee injury

Thibaut Courtois, who was nearing a return after a torn ACL ruptured the meniscus in his right knee during Tuesday's training session and can be out for days.

RCB announce name change ahead of IPL 2024

Royal Challengers Bangalore will now be known as Royal Challengers Bengaluru as they have changed their name ahead of their IPL 2024 season opener against Chennai Super Kings.

Australia cricketer Cameron Bancroft hospitalised after cycling accident

Cameron Bancroft suffered a concussion after a blow to his head during a cycling accident and will miss the Sheffield Shield final against Tasmania.

Simona Halep returns to professional tennis after doping suspension

Romanian tennis star Simona Halep has made a return to professional tennis after having her doping suspension reduced on appeal. She suffered a loss to Paula Badosa.

RCB players reach Chennai for IPL 2024 season opener

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru players have reached Chennai for their opening fixture of the IPL 2024 season against Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

Lucknow Super Giants captain KL Rahul visits Mahakaleshwar temple ahead of IPL 2024

The LSG skipper KL Rahul paid a visit to the Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain to take blessings from Lord Shiva.

Pankaj Advani inducted into Billiards Hall of Fame