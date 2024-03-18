India TV Sports Wrap on March 18: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI/WPL, GETTY Smriti Mandhana and Carlos Alcaraz.

Royal Challengers Bangalore got to their first franchise title in 16 years with a win in the WPL 2024 final over Delhi Capitals. RCB defeated the Capitals by 8 wickets in a low-scoring thriller that went into the final over. Meanwhile, the Pakistan Super League will also see a winner today. Here are the top 10 trending sports stories on March 18.

Top 10 Trending Sports Stories

WPL 2024: Royal Challengers Bangalore lift maiden franchise title after beating Delhi Capitals

Royal Challengers Bangalore clinched the WPL 2024 title after beating Delhi Capitals in the final by 8 wickets

Smriti Mandhana tweaks 'Ee Sala Cup Namde' to 'Ee Sala Cup Namdu' after historic win

Smriti Mandhana tweaked the old phrase of 'Ee Sala Cup Namde' to 'Ee Sala Cup Namdu' after beating DC in final

Meg Lanning broke down in tears after losing for second straight time in WPL final

Meg Lanning went down into tears after losing the WPL final for the second time

Carlos Alcaraz beats Daniil Medvedev to lift Indian Wells title

Spain's Carlos Alcaraz defeated Russia's Daniil Medvedev in the Indian Wells final 7-6 (5), 6-1

Iga Swiatek records dominant win over Maria Sakkari in women's title clash

Iga Swiatek got the better of Maria Sakkari in the women's title clash by 6-4, 6-0

Sri Lanka face Bangladesh in 3rd ODI with series on line

Sri Lanka and Bangladesh lock horns against each other in the third ODI with the series being on the line

Rashid Khan makes fruitful return to International cricket in Afghanistan's 10-run win over Ireland in 2nd T20I

Rashid Khan scores 25 from 12 and takes 4/14 in return as Afghanistan beat Ireland by 10 runs

Islamabad United face Multan Sultans in PSL 2024 final with third title in sight

Shadab Khan's Islamabad United to lock horns against Mohammad Rizwan's Multan Sultans in PSL 2024

Deepika Kumari tops selection trials, sets her eyes for World Cup and Paris Olympics

Indian archer Deepika Kumar makes a strong return after maternity leave, tops selection trials as she eyes spot in Paris Olympics

Kylian Mbappé scores hat trick in PSG's 6-2 win over Montpellier

Kylian Mbappe starred for PSG as he scored a hat trick in his team's 6-2 win over Montpellier