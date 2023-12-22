India TV Sports Wrap on December 22: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY, AP Indian cricket and Manchester City players.

The Indian cricket team won the 3rd and the final ODI of the series against South Africa to clinch the series 2-1 at Paarl. The Men in Blue topped the Proteas challenge with a 78-run win in the 3rd game as Sanju Samson and Arshdeep Singh showed their brilliance. Here are the top 10 trending sports stories on December 22.

KL Rahul became second Indian captain after Virat Kohli to win ODI series vs SA at Proteas' home

KL Rahul took India to an ODI series win against South Africa. He became second Indian captain to lead the team to ODI series win vs SA in their home

West Indies beat England in 5th and decider T20I to clinch series 3-2

Shai Hope helped West Indies chase down England's paltry total to register a T20I series win

Ignored in IPL, Phil Salt breaks Mohammad Rizwan's all-time record despite team's loss to Windies

England's Phil Salt, who was ignored at the IPL auction has now shattered Mohammad Rizwan's all-time record of most runs in a T20I bilateral series

European Court rules in favour of Super League, Real Madrid-Barcelona support, PL clubs oppose

The European Court has ruled in favour of the Super League, while the Premier League clubs are opposing

Real Madrid beat Alaves 1-0 in stoppage time, Girona held by Real Betis

Real Madrid edged past Alaves in stoppage time, Girona settle for draw with Real Betis

Reece James, Chelsea captain, hits out at 'hate and negativity' after injury setback

Chelsea's captain Reece James has hit out at the hate and negativity after his latest injury setback

Manchester City take on Fluminense in Club World Cup final on December 22

In the FIFA Club World Cup final, Manchester City and Fluminense will face each other for the title.

'I can see number 45 and number 18 Jersey retiring': Sunil Gavaskar

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar has stated that he can see the jersey numbers 45 and 18 getting retired

PKL10: Tamil Thalaivas to face Patna Pirates at Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium

In the Pro Kabaddi League today, Patna Pirates will lock horns against Tamil Thalaivas

Haryana Steelers take on Telugu Titans in another game of doubleheader

In the other game of the doubleheader, Haryana Steelers will face the Telugu Titans

