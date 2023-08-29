India TV Sports Wrap on August 29: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV India TV Sports Wrap

Day one of the final Grand Slam of the calendar year US Open got off to a rollicking start on Monday, August 28. While the day witnessed some predictable outcomes, there were few upsets that stunned the players, spectators and experts of the game alike. On the other hand, Tuesday, August 29 marks India's 12th anniversary of National Sports Day as athletes from diverse fields are slated to be honoured for the achievements by the President of India at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. All that and more in today's top 10 trending sports news stories on August 29.

National Sports Day 2023: India celebrates birth anniversary of Major Dhyan Chand; theme and history

India celebrates National Sports Day every year since 2012 to commemorate the birth anniversary of hockey wizard Major Dhyan Chand.

US Open 2023: Casper Ruud, Iga Świątek advance to round two; Holger Rune, Maria Sakkari suffer shock exits

The day one of the ongoing US Open was full of ups and downs as players displayed some eye-catching tennis to treat the spectators.

Asia Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma chases Sachin Tendulkar's feat; Virat Kohli looks to surpass MS Dhoni's record

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma on verge of individual milestones as India's Asia Cup campaign gets underway on September 2.

Asia Cup 2023: Dilshan Madushanka ruled out as Sri Lanka's bowling core gets ravaged by injuries

Injury to several bowlers has derailed Sri Lanka's Asia Cup campaign as Dilshan Madushanka joins the list of injured players.

Suryakumar Yadav calls ODI most challenging format, hopes to overcome his Achilles heel in Asia Cup

Suryakumar Yadav averages 24.33 in ODIs and hopes to improve his form and numbers in the format, which is still his Achilles heel.

FIFA lifts ban on Sri Lanka with immediate effect

The apex football governing body has lifted its suspension of the Sri Lanka Football Federation (FFSL).

Manuel Neuer returns to training after career-threatening injury

Germany's star goalkeeper has returned to training after he broke his leg in a skiing accident in December last year.

'India this is for you' - World Champion Neeraj Chopra dedicates historic win to nation

World champion javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra has dedicated his historic gold at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest to the country.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik announces cash reward for javelin star Kishore Jena

The CM of Odisha has decided to reward javelin thrower Kishore Jena for his remarkable effort at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest.

Hyderabad Football Club sign Brazilian attacker Felipe Amorim

Hyderabad FC have completed the signing of versatile Brazilian attacker Felipe da Silva Amorim to strengthen their core.

