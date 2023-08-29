Suryakumar Yadav calls ODI most challenging format, hopes to overcome his Achilles heel in Asia Cup

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Suryakumar Yadav has had a poor run in the ODIs so far but hopes to improve it in the Asia Cup

Team India is gearing up for the 2023 edition of the Asia Cup and like before every big tournament, especially in the ODIs, the focus will be on the middle order. Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul are retuning after their respective long injury layoffs, Suryakumar Yadav hasn't done anything special in the format so far, Tilak Varma has earned his maiden call-up in ODIs and Ishan Kishan hasn't been tried in the middle. If Iyer and Rahul are fit, they will start and probably play every game but even if one isn't there will be a selection headache.

The selection headache has happened because Surya hasn't been able to do much in the format so far. After 24 innings, the World No. 1 T20 batter averages 24.33 with just two fifty-plus scores. He is still in the side with captain Rohit Sharma and head coach Rahul Dravid showing excessive faith in him owing to the level of success he has gotten in the shortest format.

Surya himself admitted during the West Indies tour that his ODI numbers aren't up to the mark and now mentioned that the 50-over format is the most challenging as one has to mix and match all three formats in one.

Speaking on Star Sports show 'Follow the Blues', Surya said, Everyone is saying that 'T20 is going good for me, both are white ball cricket but why I am not able to crack the code in the 50-over format.' But, I am doing my practice because according to me, this format is the most challenging one. The reason behind this is because here you have to play like the other 3 formats. First by setting down with calmness and composure, then rotating the strike well, followed by at last the T20 gameplay.

Surya said that he is regularly in talks with Rohit, Dravid and Virat Kohli about how to adjust to the format and learning to stretch his game beyond 20 overs and hoped that he can crack the code in Asia Cup.

"I am doing a lot of practices and also having conversations regarding this with Rahul Sir, Rohit bhai, and Virat bhai. Hopefully, with this tournament going forward, I will crack the code," he said. "I am just trying to keep my intent and approach the same at least because it’s very important to stick to your approach when you are playing this sport. But I am trying to play with the situation. For example, if I am going to bat at the 30th over and 20 overs are remaining, then from the beginning I can’t play my game like I play in T20 because there we will be only down with one wicket and here four wickets, so I have to play with that situation. So I am doing my practice in that way to decode this format, and hopefully, I will decode it with the sort of preparation I’m having," Surya further added.

India will begin their Asia Cup 2023 campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan on Saturday, September 2 in Kandy.

