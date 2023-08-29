Asia Cup 2023: Dilshan Madushanka ruled out as Sri Lanka's bowling core gets ravaged by injuries

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Dilshan Madushanka celebrates a wicket

Sri Lanka's emerging left-arm pacer Dilshan Madushanka has been ruled out of the upcoming Asia Cup in what turns out to be yet another telling blow for the defending champions. Right-arm pacer Lahiru Kumara is also battling a side strain and might remain unavailable for selection too.

Sri Lanka's list of injured players is on the rise as right-arm pacer Dushmantha Chameera had earlier been ruled out of the competition due to a pectoral injury. Wrist spinner Wanindu Hasaranga is also unlikely to feature in the competition as he is recuperating from a grade two strain in the thigh.

Madushanka tore an oblique muscle while playing a practice fixture on Friday and might even be in serious doubt for the ODI World Cup that gets underway on October 5.

The injuries to such star bowlers are likely to put Sri Lanka's Asia Cup campaign into jeopardy as they will have to rely on their second-string star cast featuring Kasun Rajitha, Matheesha Pathirana, Dunith Wellalage and Pramod Madushan among others.

Sri Lanka's list of injured players:

Dusmantha Chameera, Dilshan Madushanka, Lahiru Kumara, Wanindu Hasaranga

