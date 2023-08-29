US Open 2023: Casper Ruud, Iga Świątek advance to round two; Holger Rune, Maria Sakkari suffer shock exits

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Casper Ruud (Left) and Iga Swiatek (Right)

Day one of the ongoing US Open was full of high-octane action as contenders across categories entertained the fans through high-flying action. The 2022 runner-up Casper Ruud was stretched to the core by American Emilio Nava in the US Open 2023 men's singles Round 1 match on Monday, August 28.

Ruud faced some fierce competition from Nava and had to battle really hard to win the match 7-6 3-6 6-4 7-6 in the end. The clash lasted for three hours and 16 minutes and the spectators that turned out on Court 17 were treated to some amazing stroke play. In another fixture, Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas got the better of Milos Raonic as he stormed into the second round winning the opening encounter 6-2, 6-3, 6-4.

Meanwhile, the 2020 US Open champion Dominic Thiem found it relatively easy as he beat the 25th seed Alexander Bublik 6-3, 6-2, 6-4. Scripting a comeback trail, the Austrian tennis star gained his first win at a major since 2021 and will face America's Ben Shelton in the 2nd round. A day that saw some fairly predictable outcomes also witnessed several shockers across the men's and the women's circuit.

An outcome that left many dazed, World No. 4 Holger Rune crashed out of the first round after suffering a shock defeat to Spain's Roberto Carballes Baena. Fourth seed Rune lost 6-3, 4-6, 6-3, 6-2.

On the other hand in the women's division, defending champion Iga Świątek was clinical as ever and got her title defence off to a rollicking start with a 6-0 6-1 win over Sweden's Rebecca Peterson. The No. 4 seed Elena Rybakina also had it easy as she overcame Marta Kostyuk 6-2, 6-1 to find a place in the second round.

The women's circuit had its own share of upset as world No. 8 Maria Sakkari went crashing down to Rebeka Masarova of Spain. Masarova, ranked 71 in the world stunned the Greek and handed her a 6-4 6-4 loss. Sakkari broke down in tears following the upset and hinted at taking a break from the sport.

Latest Sports News