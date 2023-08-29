FIFA lifts ban on Sri Lanka with immediate effect

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY FIFA logo

The FIFA on Monday lifted its suspension from the Sri Lanka Football Federation with immediate effect. The World Bodys announced a ban on the body this year on January 21. The ban was due to FSL's violation of the FIFA rules in administration.

The Secretary General of the body Fatma Samoura stated in the letter to FSL that the FIFA bureau had decided Sunday “to lift the suspension of the FFSL with immediate effect”. They have decided to relax the suspension but also stated that the local authorities have to be vigilant to comply with the FIFA guidelines until the FFSL elections are held on September 29. FIFA has said that the body will keep a close eye on the elections.

The FSL was suspended for violating FIFA statutes, factional fighting and political interference in the body's administration. "The Bureau considered that the circumstances in which elections for a new FFSL Executive Committee took place on 14 January 2023 constituted undue interference by a third party in accordance with the FIFA Statutes," FIFA had said in a statement in January.

Sri Lanka's Sports Ministry issued a Gazette earlier in July confirming that the office bearers will be elected for a period of four years. The FIFA Bureau took notice of it. Meanwhile, there will be an appointment to fill the posts of General Secretary/CEO. Notably, the elections will be held on the status adopted by the FSL general assembly. As the ban is lifted, FSL members, clubs and teams can take part in all international competitions.

Due to their ban, Sri Lanka's football team was not part of the SAFF Championship 2023 held earlier in July. The South Asian tournament featured eight teams - India, Kuwait, Nepal, Pakistan, Lebanon, Maldives, Bhutan and Bangladesh. Due to their ban and with a motive to get tougher competition, Lebanon and Kuwait were invited to participate in the tournament.

