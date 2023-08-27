India TV Sports Wrap on August 27: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV India TV Sports Wrap

After continuous and wide-spread protest Spain's football federation president Luis Rubiales has been suspended by FIFA as the apex football governing body has launched an investigation into his conduct during the final of the recently concluded Women's World Cup in Sydney. Moving onto cricket, the ongoing edition of The Hundred will witness the finals of both the men's and the women's events on Sunday at the home of cricket in England - Lord's. All of that and more in today's top 10 trending sports news stories on August 27.

Top 10 Trending Sports News Stories

World Athletics Championships 2023: Indian men’s 4x400m relay team shatters Asian record to qualify for final

The Indian quartet of Muhammed Anas, Amoj Jacob, Muhammed Ajmal, Rajesh Ramesh will be in action in the final of the 4x400m relay in the ongoing World Athletics Championships 2023.

FIFA suspends Spain's football president Luis Rubiales for 90 days

FIFA has launched an investigation into Luis Rubiales' conduct during the recently culminated Women's World Cup.

Pakistan pip Australia to become world No. 1 in ICC ODI rankings

Pakistan have become the new no. 1 in the latest ICC ODI rankings following their series win over Afghanistan.

The Hundred Women's and Men's Finals Preview

The final of the 2023 edition of The Hundred will be played at the Lord's Cricket Ground on Sunday, August 27.

'Aapka naam hai world me, hamari bhi aaye': Arshad Nadeem to Neeraj Chopra ahead of World Athletics Championships

Pakistan's star javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem opens up on final battle with Neeraj Chopra in the ongoing World Athletics Championships.



Lionel Messi scores astonishing goal in MLS debut, leads Miami over New York Red Bulls

Lionel Messi, the star footballer from Argentina dazzled on his Major League Soccer debut.

F1 leader Verstappen takes pole position at Dutch Grand Prix for 3rd straight year



Red Bull driver Max Verstappen put up a phenomenal performance in the final lap on Saturday to take pole position at the Dutch Grand Prix for the third straight year.

Former chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and wrestler Vinesh blame each other for WFI suspension

Both Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and Vinesh Phogat have blamed each other for WFI's suspension by United World Wrestling.

Liton Das looks to make technical adjustments ahead of Asia Cup 2023

Bangladesh's wicketkeeper-batter Liton Das is looking to make a few technical tweaks ahead of Asia Cup 2023.

Shakib Al Hasan highlights Asia Cup not part of ODI World Cup prep

Bangladesh's newly-appointed skipper Shakib Al Hasan is not looking at the Asia Cup as a part of the ODI World Cup prep.

Latest Sports News