The Hundred 2023 Final, Live Streaming: When and where to watch men’s and women’s finals on TV and online?

The Hundred 2023 has reached its final stage as both the men's and women's competition are set to witness their final clashes on a blockbuster Sunday, August 27. The women's competition will see Northern Superchargers take on Southern Brave whereas the men's event will witness the clash between Manchester Originals and Oval Invincibles at Lord's.

Oval Invincibles are being deemed as the favourites to win the title in the men's circuit as they finished at the top of the points table this season with six wins in eights games suffering merely one loss and a tied affair. On the other hand, Northern Superchargers seem as a hot favourite having racked up seven wins out of their eight games in the ongoing season.

When are the men's and women's Hundred finals?

The final of both men's and women's Hundred will be played on Sunday, August 27.

At what time will the men's and women's Hundred finals match begin?

While the final of the women's Hundred will be played at 6:45 PM IST (2:15 pm Local time), the men's final will start at 10:30 PM IST (6:00 PM Local).

Where are the men's and women's Hundred finals going to be played?

Both games will be played at the Lord's Cricket Ground.

Where can you watch the men's and women's Hundred finals on TV in India?

Fans can enjoy the men's and women's Hundred finals live broadcast on the Sony Sports Network in India

Where can you watch the men's and women's Hundred finals online in India?

One can watch the men's and women's Hundred finals online on the FanCode and SonyLIV app

Squads (Men's Hundred):

Oval Invincibles Squad: Jason Roy, Will Jacks, Tawanda Muyeye, Sam Curran, Sam Billings(w/c), James Neesham, Tom Curran, Gus Atkinson, Nathan Sowter, Heinrich Klaasen, Ross Whiteley, Graham Clark, Paul Stirling, Zak Chappell, Tom Lawes, Danny Briggs

Manchester Originals Squad: Philip Salt, Jos Buttler(w/c), Max Holden, Laurie Evans, Wayne Madsen, Jamie Overton, Paul Walter, Calvin Harrison, Joshua Little, Zaman Khan, Richard Gleeson, Ashton Turner, Ben Raine, Tom Hartley, Josh Tongue, Tom Lammonby, Mitchell Stanley

Squads (Women's Hundred):

Southern Brave Women Squad: Smriti Mandhana, Danielle Wyatt, Maia Bouchier, Chloe Tryon, Georgia Adams, Freya Kemp, Maitlan Brown, Kalea Moore, Anya Shrubsole(c), Rhianna Southby(w), Lauren Bell, Danielle Gregory, Ellie Anderson, Seren Smale, Mary Taylor

Northern Superchargers Women Squad: Marie Kelly, Jemimah Rodrigues, Phoebe Litchfield, Hollie Armitage(c), Alice Davidson Richards, Bess Heath(w), Georgia Wareham, Kate Cross, Leah Dobson, Lucy Higham, Grace Ballinger, Grace Hall, Aylish Cranstone, Georgie Boyce, Linsey Smith

