FIFA suspends Spain's football president Luis Rubiales for 90 days

The apex governing body in the world of football FIFA (Federation Internationale de Football Association) suspended Spain's football president Luis Rubiales for 90 days on Saturday as its committee continues to investigate his bearing during the recently culminated Women's World Cup final in Sydney, Australia.

Rubiales is being brutally criticized for kissing one of the members of Spain's World Cup-winning team Jenni Hermoso without her consent. Hermoso has mentioned that she did not give her consent for the kiss. The announcement of Rubiales' suspension also involves his embarrassing act in the final when he grabbed his crotch with Spain's Queen Letizia and her 16-year-old daughter Sofia alongside him.

FIFA's disciplinary judge Jorge Palacio ordered Rubiales "to refrain, through himself or third parties, from contacting or attempting to contact the professional player of the Spanish national football team Ms Jennifer Hermoso or her close environment," as per a statement released by FIFA.

"Likewise, the RFEF (Spanish Soccer Federation) and its officials or employees, directly or through third parties, are ordered to refrain from contacting the professional player of the Spanish national team Ms Jennifer Hermoso and her close environment," FIFA said.

Meanwhile, Rubiales refused to relinquish his position as the president of Spain's football federation on Friday despite extreme pressure from the Spanish government, women players and football clubs operating in the country and even worldwide in an emergency meeting conducted by the Spanish soccer federation's general assembly.

In yet another major development, Spain's government filed a lawsuit against Rubiales alleging that he violated the nation's sports laws through sexist acts. If the 46-year-old is held guilty then he might have to step down from his position.

The situation has become ugly with Rubiales alleging that Hermoso consented to a "mutual" kiss on the lips, however, the 33-year-old denied the claims and mentioned that she felt intimidated.

