Pakistan pip Australia to become world No. 1 in ICC ODI rankings

Pakistan have pipped Australia to become the new world No. 1 in the ODI format as the Babar Azam-led side clinched the third ODI against Afghanistan on Saturday, August 26 by 59 runs.

Leading into the third ODI at the R Premdasa Stadium in Colombo, Pakistan were already 2-0 up in the three-match bilateral series and needed a win in the final game of the series to not only register a clean sweep but also get to the top of the world in the 50-overs format.

Pakistan are tied on ratings (118) with Australia but are ahead on points with a total of 2725 points to their credit. On the other hand, Australia have a total of 2714 points - 11 less than the 1992 world champions. The Babar Azam-led side will be in action soon against some of the top teams in the Asian continent as the Asia Cup gets underway on Wednesday, August 30.

The curtain raiser of the continental tournament will witness Pakistan go head to head against Nepal at the Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan. The team with Babar at the helm has played some impressive cricket in 2023 thus far and that is a reason why it sits at the top of the ladder in the ODI format. They have just copped three losses in the year thus far in 11 ODI games, with all three of the defeats coming against New Zealand.

Their arch-rivals India are third on the points table. Having played 36 games, the Rohit Sharma-led side has accumulated 113 rating points and are behind Pakistan and second-placed Australia. With the Asia Cup on the horizon, it remains to be seen whether India can take a lead or Pakistan manage to consolidate their position atop. The two Asian giants will clash with each other on Saturday, September 2 at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Pallekele.

