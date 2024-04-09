India TV Sports Wrap on April 9: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Chennai Super Kings returned to the winning ways and ended Kolkata Knight Riders' unbeaten run in IPL 2024 in a clash at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on April 8. The Super Kings eased past the Knight Riders after chasing 138 inside 18 overs to get their third win in the season. Punjab Kings host Sunrisers Hyderabad in match 23 in Mullanpur. Here are the top 10 trending sports stories on April 9.
Today's Top 10 Trending Sports News Stories
Chennai Super Kings return to winning ways with 7-wicket victory over Kolkata Knight Riders
Chennai Super Kings defeated Kolkata Knight Riders after chasing a modest 138 to return to winning ways
MS Dhoni, Gautam Gambhir set Internet ablaze with warm hug after CSK vs KKR game
Former CSK captain MS Dhoni and KKR mentor Gautam Gambhir shared a warm hug with each other after CSK defeated KKR
Punjab Kings to host Sunrisers Hyderabad in match 23 in Mullanpur
Punjab Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad will lock horns in a middle-table clash in Mullanpur
Several Indians to be in action in round 5 of FIDE Candidates
Indians like Gukesh D, Humpy Koneru and Praggnanandhaa R among others will be in action in round 5 of the FIDE Candidates
Monte Carlo Masters: Sumit Nagal stuns World No.38 Matteo Arnaldi to cruise into the second round
Sumit Nagal defeated the World No.38 Matteo Arnaldi and became the first Indian to win a singles main draw in Monte Carlo Masters
Mumbai City FC outclass Odisha FC, takes big step towards League Shield defence
Mumbai City took a big step towards defending the League Shield title as they defeated the Odisha FC
Novak Djokovic breaks Roger Federer's record for oldest Tennis star to be ranked No.1
Tennis icon Novak Djokovic dethroned legendary Federer's record for oldest Tennis player to be ranked World No.1
FIFA looks to consider policy change that blocks league games held in other nations
FIFA is looking to consider changing a policy that prevents the league games from being held in other countries
Inter Milan extend lead in Serie A after beating Udinese
Inter Milan, Serie A leaders, defeated Udinese by 2-1 to extend their lead in the tournament
Stefanos Tsitsipas, Dimitrov reach into round 2 of Monte Carlo Masters
Two-time champion Stefanos Tsitsipas and Dimitrov have booked their entries into the second round of Monte Carlo Masters