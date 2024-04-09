India TV Sports Wrap on April 9: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI/IPL, GETTY Andre Russell, MS Dhoni and Novak Djokovic.

Chennai Super Kings returned to the winning ways and ended Kolkata Knight Riders' unbeaten run in IPL 2024 in a clash at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on April 8. The Super Kings eased past the Knight Riders after chasing 138 inside 18 overs to get their third win in the season. Punjab Kings host Sunrisers Hyderabad in match 23 in Mullanpur. Here are the top 10 trending sports stories on April 9.

Today's Top 10 Trending Sports News Stories

Chennai Super Kings return to winning ways with 7-wicket victory over Kolkata Knight Riders

Chennai Super Kings defeated Kolkata Knight Riders after chasing a modest 138 to return to winning ways

MS Dhoni, Gautam Gambhir set Internet ablaze with warm hug after CSK vs KKR game

Former CSK captain MS Dhoni and KKR mentor Gautam Gambhir shared a warm hug with each other after CSK defeated KKR

Punjab Kings to host Sunrisers Hyderabad in match 23 in Mullanpur

Punjab Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad will lock horns in a middle-table clash in Mullanpur

Several Indians to be in action in round 5 of FIDE Candidates

Indians like Gukesh D, Humpy Koneru and Praggnanandhaa R among others will be in action in round 5 of the FIDE Candidates

Monte Carlo Masters: Sumit Nagal stuns World No.38 Matteo Arnaldi to cruise into the second round

Sumit Nagal defeated the World No.38 Matteo Arnaldi and became the first Indian to win a singles main draw in Monte Carlo Masters

Mumbai City FC outclass Odisha FC, takes big step towards League Shield defence

Mumbai City took a big step towards defending the League Shield title as they defeated the Odisha FC

Novak Djokovic breaks Roger Federer's record for oldest Tennis star to be ranked No.1

Tennis icon Novak Djokovic dethroned legendary Federer's record for oldest Tennis player to be ranked World No.1

FIFA looks to consider policy change that blocks league games held in other nations

FIFA is looking to consider changing a policy that prevents the league games from being held in other countries

Inter Milan extend lead in Serie A after beating Udinese

Inter Milan, Serie A leaders, defeated Udinese by 2-1 to extend their lead in the tournament

Stefanos Tsitsipas, Dimitrov reach into round 2 of Monte Carlo Masters