  5. 'I am very happy to meet the PM': FIDE WC runner-up R Praggnanandhaa on his meeting with Prime Minister Modi

R Praggnanandhaa had a special interaction with Prime Minister Narendra Modi after returning from the FIDE Chess World Cup 2023.

India TV Sports Desk Written By: India TV Sports Desk New Delhi Published on: September 04, 2023 13:53 IST
R Praggnanandhaa and his parents with PM Modi
The 2023 FIDE World Cup runner-up R Praggnanandhaa met India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi after his historic Silver medal the at World tournament in Baku. The Indian Chess Prodigy became only the second Indian to qualify for the tournament's final after Viswanathan Anand. Praggnanandhaa defeated some top players in the world on his way to the final, where he fell short to the eventual winner Magnus Carlsen.

Praggnanandhaa met the Indian Prime Minister when he arrived back in India. He had a special interaction with Modi and has now revealed about the meeting. "He asked me about my training. I am very happy to meet the PM and enjoyed interacting with him. He gave me some suggestions. I thank him for his wishes and support," Praggnanandhaa said in an interaction with media.

The Indian team had a terrific outing at the Global Chess League. Praggnanandhaa remembered the tournament and detailed his future goal. "It's very inspiring how we performed recently as well in Global Chess League... We have a lot of strong players in India...For me, it's very important that I work hard and perform well in events. For me that's the main goal," the World Cup runner-up added.

