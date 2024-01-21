'Divorced for a few months now': Sania Mirza's family issues statement on separation from Shoaib Malik

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SANIA MIRZA Shoaib Malik and Sania Mirza.

Sania Mirza's team and her family have confirmed the divorce between Sania and Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Malik. As per the statement released by the Mirza family and Sania's team, the couple divorced a few months ago.

"Sania has always kept her personal life away from the public eye. However, today the need has arisen for her to share that Shoaib and she have been divorced for a few months now. She wishes Shoaib well for his new journey ahead! At this sensitive period of her life, we would like to request all fans and well- wishers to refrain from indulging in any speculation and to respect her need for privacy," a statement released by the family and her team noted.

Pakistan's Shoaib Malik shared pictures of his third wedding with actress Sana Javed on Saturday, which came as a surprise to many as his current relationship status with Sania was not confirmed. Sania's father broke the silence on the same day stating that she had taken a 'Khula' from the cricketer.

Sania and Shoaib's divorce rumours made the headlines in November 2022 but they toned down a bit when they celebrated their son - Izhaan's birthday together last year. They were also seen shooting for the ‘The Mirza Malik Show’ which hinted that things are getting well. But last year when they changed their Instagram bios, the divorce speculations resurfaced. Malik changed his Instagram bio to "Father to One True Blessing" from "Husband to a superwoman Sania Mirza" in August 2023.

Shoaib has married his third wife now. He shared the pictures on his social media, captioning "Alhamdullilah. And We created you in pairs." Previously Sania had also been sharing cryptic posts on her social media. "Marriage is hard. Divorce is hard. Choose your hard. Obesity is hard. Being fit is hard. Choose your hard. Being in debt is hard. Being financially disciplined is hard. Choose your hard. Communication is hard. Not communicating is hard. Choose your hard. Life will never be easy. It will always be hard. But we can choose our hard. Pick wisely," Sania wrote on social media earlier.