Commonwealth Games 2022: Multi-nation sporting event bids adieu amidst ecstatic display of light and music

Birmingham| As the celebration of sports and the race for gold comes to an end, the closing ceremony of the 2022 edition of the Commonwealth Games was a sight to behold. The ceremony was nothing short of a carnival starting from the beats of Bhangra to a powerful performance from the Apache Indian. The Alexander Stadium which was specially renovated for the Birmingham Commonwealth games was a witness to a grand event that drew curtains on the event.

This edition of the Commonwealth games saw the participation of 4,500 athletes from 72 countries over the past 11 days. The Indian contingency fared extremely well in the games and despite enduring a major setback in the form of Neeraj Chopra's injury, India still managed to win 61 medals, five less than what they had won four years ago in Gold Coast, but they managed to pull their socks up and give it out their all every time they were on the playing field.

As the traditions have it, the flag of the Commonwealth Games Federation was lowered to mark the end of the Birmingham Games and was passed on to Victoria, Australia, the hosts of the next CWG which will be competed in 2026. Prince Edwards further walked on to the center stage and declared the closure of the Birmingham edition of the CWG. He further made a formal invitation to the Australian state of Victoria for the 2026 Commonwealth Games.

"You have inspired us and hopefully the future generations. You have demonstrated what unites us. On behalf of the Majesty of the Queen, our patron, and in the name of the Commonwealth Games Federation, I proclaim Birmingham 2022 closed", said Prince Edwards as the fireworks lit up the Birmingham sky.

Steven Kapur of Indian origin, a singer-songwriter and a reggae DJ aka "Apache Indian" set the tempo of the closing ceremony followed by model-cum-activist Neelam Gill who made a grand entry into the stadium while Punjabi MC played out "Mundiyan To Bach Ke" to a packed Birmingham crowd that celebrated the 80s and 90s cultural phenomenon. The musical show was followed by farewell speeches by the president of the Commonwealth Games Federation Dame Louise Martin and Birmingham 2022 CEO Martin Green, among others.

"We have witnessed an incredible showcase of Commonwealth sport across 11 fantastic days and the Closing Ceremony provided a wonderful conclusion to the special competition", concluded Martin.

