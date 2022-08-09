Commonwealth Games 2022: India men's hockey team head coach blasts his wards after defeat to Aussies

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Graham Reid is disappointed with India's performance against Australia

The hopes of the Indian contingency were extremely high from their hockey team as they were just a step away from the Commonwealth Gold, but surprisingly what transpired on the field narrates a different story altogether. The mighty Aussies thrashed the Indian hockey team and inflicted a loss of 0-7 as they had to settle for the silver medal. The Indian team looked like a club team as they had no answers to Australia's blows.

Unfortunately, this can be termed as India's worst performance on the Commonwealth Games stage so far. With their whirlwind speed and relentless attacks, extending their dominance at the CWG stage, claiming their seventh straight gold. This humiliating loss made the Indian coach furious and he questioned the intent and the approach that the Indian team had towards this particular game.

"There is a thing called energy and I don't think we had that today. When you play Australia this can happen sometimes. But I'm disappointed we didn't play well at all. We let ourselves down and all the things we talked about we didn't do. It's disappointing. We could not get pressure out of the ball today, we needed to do that. We talk about getting in front of the day. Pressure will always be there on the big stage. It's never away, who knows what history is in store, it's hard to gauge. I told them that the most important thing was to play our best and the result will look after itself. As I said we have got a lot of work to do", said Reid after the match.

India, thus, lost to Australia for the third time in the CWG final after New Delhi in 2010 and Glasgow 2014.

