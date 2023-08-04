Bajrang Punia summoned by Delhi Court in criminal defamation complaint

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Bajrang Punia has been summoned by a Delhi Court in a defamation complaint

A Delhi Court has summoned ace Indian wrestler Bajrang Punia for September 6 with regards to a criminal defamation complaint against him, filed by wrestling coach Naresh Dahiya. Metropolitan Magistrate Yashdeep Chahal mentioned that Punia has been directed to appear in court on the said day, with a 'prima facie' view that a case of defamation has been made out.

"On a consideration of the complaint, supporting documents and pre-summoning evidence, I am of the prima facie view that all the ingredients of defamation are made out. It appears that the statement made in the press conference was a result of malicious intent and was not made in good faith.

"In view of the same, let accused, namely, Bajrang Punia be summoned for the commission of offence punishable under Section 499 read with Section 500 (both dealing with criminal defamation) of the IPC," the judge said.

Dahiya, the complainant claimed that Punia along with fellow wrestlers and others made some defamatory remarks against him in a press conference held on May 10 at Jantar Mantar during the 38-day-long protest in Delhi against alleged sexual harassment of seven women wrestlers including a minor by the outgoing Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

Punia gets exemption from Asian Games trials

The matter will be heard in court days before the Indian athletes fly off to Hangzhou, China for the 19th Asian Games, starting September 23. Punia, who will be competing in the 65kg category got an exemption from the Asian Games trials along with Vinesh Phopgat (53 kg), who was at the centre of the protest alongside him. Several other wrestlers voiced out against the exemption, the 19-year-old Antim Panghal in particular, who is currently in standbys, despite winning the trials in the same weight category as Phogat.

