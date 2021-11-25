Indonesia Open 2021: Sindhu beats Yvonne Li to sail into quarterfinals

Follow us on Image Source : AP PHOTO File photo of PV Sindhu.

Ace Indian shuttler PV Sindhu registered a comfortable straight-game win over Germany's Yvonne Li to cruise into the women's singles quarterfinals of the Indonesia Open Super 1000 event here on Thursday.

The reigning world champion, seeded third here, hardly broke a sweat to win the second round clash 21-12, 21-18 against the World No.26 in 37 minutes at the USD 850,000 event. Up against Li for the first time, world No.7 Sindhu looked completely in control from the beginning.

Such was her dominance that the two-time Olympic medallist took the first game with ease, winning seven consecutive points at one stage. Li made a good recovery in the second game and it was more evenly contested. But Sindhu persisted and did not let the German gain an advantage over her.

Sindhu will take on the winner of the second round clash between Spaniard Beatriz Corrales and South Korea's Sim Yujin in the quarterfinals.