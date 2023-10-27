Asian Para Games 2023: India takes medals count to 99 on penultimate day, Sheetal Devi creates history

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Sheetal Devi during the women's archery event at Asian Para Games on October 27, 2023

Indian para athletes continued their dream run at the Asian Para Games 2023 with 17 more medals in Hangzhou on Saturday, October 27. Teenage sensation Sheetal Devi claimed her second Gold of the tournament to become the first-ever Indian woman to win two Golds in a single edition of the Asian Games.

Already securing the best-ever finish, India further shone on Day 6 to take their medal count to 99. Indian para contingent also rose in the medals standings from the eighth position to sixth on Saturday. The tournament is set to conclude on Sunday and Indian athletes will be looking to cross the historic 100-medal mark and finish in the top five.

Sheetal Devi, the 16-year-old archer from Jammu and Kashmir, won Gold in mixed and Silver in the women's doubles events. She also bagged a Gold in the individual compound event to take her tally to three on Day 6. Rakesh Kumar also bagged his second medal in archery after winning Silver in the men's individual compound event.

In badminton, Pramod Bhagat bagged a Gold by beating his compatriot Nitesh Kumar in the men's singles SL3 event. Yathiraj Suhas Lalinakere emerged as a winner in the SL4 category to boost India to double gold in badminton on Saturday. Nitesh Kumar and Tarun made it three Golds by winning the men's doubles SL3/SL4 events and then Thulasimathi Murugesan created history with another Gold by winning the women's singles SU5 event.

Asian Para Games 2023 Medals Standing:

Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total 1. China 196 159 138 493 2. Japan 39 44 56 139 3. Islamic Republic of Iran 39 39 37 115 4. Republic of Korea 28 30 37 95 5. Indonesia 26 21 32 79 6. India 25 29 45 99

PM Narendra Modi pours wishes on medal winners:

Latest Sports News