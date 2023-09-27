Asian Games: Manu Bhaker, Esha Singh, Rhythm Sangwan guide India to Gold in women's 25m pistol shooting event

Follow us on Image Source : ISSF/ X Esha Singh (left), Rhythm Sangwan (middle) and Manu Bhaker (right)

The team of Manu Bhaker, Esha Singh, and Rhythm Sangwan came together to help India claim a gold medal in the women's 25 m pistol event in shooting on Wednesday, September 27. India finished at the top by virtue of a three-point lead over China. Manu finished at the top of the qualifying round and will shoot alongside Esha who secured the fifth spot. India's total score that brought them gold was 1759.

Manu led the charge for India and scored 590-28x. She was ably supported by Esha who scored 586-17x while Rhythm aggregated 583-23x. Rhythm will not feature in the final alongside Manu and Esha as she could manage the seventh spot and only the top-six gain qualification for the main event.



Meanwhile, the trio of Sift Samra Kaur, Manini Kaushik and Ashi Chouksey helped India clinch a silver in the 50m rifle 3P team event as they finished second to China's team comprising Xia Siyu, Han Jiayu and Zhang Qiongyue on Wednesday, September 27 in the ongoing Asian Games in Hangzhou.

Sift qualified for the final event (individual) after shattering the Asian games record as she finished second (594-28x), Ashi also successfully qualified for the same after securing the sixth position (590-27x). However, Manini's best was not good enough as she finished 19th (570).

Indian shooters continue to impress as the nation now has 16 medals in total and seventh (overall) in shooting. India have now racked up four gold medals. The first gold came in the men's 10m air rifle event as the team of Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Divyansh Singh Panwar and Rudraknsh Patil helped India make its presence felt in the golden bracket. A scintillating performance of the women's cricket team in the final against Sri Lanka brought the second gold to India whereas the third one turned out to be historic as it came in Equestrian after more than four decades.

