Asian Games 2023 Sept 30 Schedule: Focus on Mirabai Chanu, Lovlina; Gold medal in squash vs Pakistan on offer

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Mirabai Chanu will be in action for the first time in Asian Games 2023 with Lovlina Borgohain playing her quarter-final

Shooters have done wonders in the ongoing 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou for India as the medals didn't stop coming in the discipline as the competition entered its 6th day. Five out of eight medals that Indian athletes won, were in shooting with Palak Gulia winning a Gold in 10m air pistol, the men's team in 50m air rifle also clinching the Gold medal. Four silver medals were won with three of them in shooting and squash women's team and Kiran Baliyan in shotput winning bronze.

India now stands in 4th position with 33 medals including eight Gold, 12 Silver and 13 Bronze medals and there are more coming on Day 7 on Saturday, September 30. The men's squash team will be up against Pakistan in the Gold medal match. The mixed doubles pair of Rohan Bopanna and Rutuja Bhosale are also in the final.

Among other disciplines, the Tokyo Olympics medallist Mirabai Chanu will begin her campaign in women's 49kg category. Lovlina Borgohain, the boxer will begin her campaign in the 75kg category quarter-finals. The hockey men's team will be up against Pakistan in Pool A match with the badminton team playing semi-finals against Korea.

Here's India's full schedule for Day 7 on September 30:

Weightlifting

Women’s 49kg (Mirabai Chanu) - 6:30 AM onwards (final group starts at 12:30 PM)

Women’s 55kg (Bindyarani Devi) - 6:30 AM onwards (final group starts at 4:30 PM)

Shooting

Medal event: 10m air pistol mixed team qualification round and medal matches (Divya TS, Sarabjot Singh) - 6:30 AM onwards

Men’s trap qualification individual and team phase 1 (Kynan Chenai, Prithviraj Toindaman, Zoravar Singh Sandhu) - 6:30 AM onwards

Women’s trap qualification individual and team phase 1 (Rajeshwari Kumari, Manisha Keer, Preeti Rajak) - 6:30 AM onwards

Equestrian

Team and individual (Apurva Kishor Dabhade, Vikas Kumar, Ashish Vivek Limaye) - 5:30 AM onwards

Golf

Men’s individual and team round 3 (Anirban Lahiri, Shubhankar Sharma, SSP Chawrasia, Khalin Joshi) - 4:00 AM onwards

Women’s individual and team round 3 (Aditi Ashok, Avani Prashanth, Pranavi Urs) - 4:00 AM onwards

Athletics

Women’s heptathlon events (Swapna Barman, Nandini Agasara) - 6:30 AM onwards

Men’s long jump qualifying Groups A and B (Murali Sreeshankar, Jeswin Aldrin) - 6:35 AM

Women’s 100m hurdles heats (Jyothi Yarraji, Nithya Ramraj) - 6:30 AM

Men’s 1500m round 1 heats (Ajay Kumar Saroj, Jinson Johnson) - 7:05 AM

Women’s 400m final (Aishwarya Kailash Mishra) - 5:30 PM

Men’s 400m final (Muhammed Ajmal) - 5:40 PM

Men’s 10,000m final (Karthik Kumar, Gulveer Singh) - 5:50 PM

Table Tennis

Men’s doubles quarter-finals (Manush Shah/Manav Thakkar) - 9:30 AM onwards

Women’s singles quarter-finals (Manika Batra) - 9:30 AM onwards

Women’s doubles quarter-finals (Sreeja Akula/Diya Chitale and Sutirtha/Ayhika Mukherjee) - 1:30 PM onwards

Tennis

Mixed doubles semi-finals: Rohan Bopanna/Rutuja Bhosale (IND) vs En-shuo Liang/Tsung-hao Huang (TPE) - after 9:30 AM

Volleyball

Women's preliminary round Pool A: India vs DPR Korea - 8:00 AM

3x3 basketball

Men’s qualification to quarter-finals: India vs Iran - 10:55 AM

Women’s qualification to quarter-finals: India vs Malaysia - 1:00 PM

Men’s quarter-finals (if qualified) - 3:30 PM onwards

Women’s quarter-finals (if qualified) - 3:30 PM onwards

Boxing

Women’s 54kg quarter-finals: Preeti (IND) vs Zhaina Shekerbekova (KAZ) - 11:30 AM

Women’s 75kg quarter-finals: Lovlina Borgohain (IND) vs Suyeon Seong (KOR) - 12:15 PM

Men’s 57kg round of 16: Sachin Siwach (IND) vs Abuquthailah Turki (KUW) - 1:00 PM

Men’s +92kg quarter-final: Narender (IND) vs Ramezanpourdelavar Iman (IRI) - 2:15 PM

Men’s 71kg quarter-finals: Nishant Dev (IND) vs Okazawa Sewonrets Quincy Mensah (JAP) - 6:30 PM

Kurash

Medal event: Men’s -66kg (Keshav) - 7:00 AM onwards (medal rounds start from 11:30 AM)

Medal event: Women’s -52kg (Pincky Balhara, Suchika Tariyal) - 7:00 AM onwards (medal rounds start from 11:30 AM)

Roller skating

Medal event: Women's speed skating 10000m point-elimination race final (Heeral Sadhu, Aarthy Kasturi Raj) - 6:30 AM

Medal event: Men's speed skating 10000m point-elimination race final (Anandkumar Velkumar, Siddhant Rahul Kamble) - 7:05 AM

Squash

Men’s team gold medal match: India vs Pakistan - 1:00 PM

Handball

Women's preliminary round Group B: India vs Nepal - 11:30 AM

Badminton

Men’s team semi-finals (HS Prannoy, Kidambi Srikanth, Lakshya Sen, Mithun Manjunath, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty, Dhruv Kapila/MR Arjun): India vs the Republic of Korea - 2:30 PM

Bridge

Men's, women’s and mixed team round robin 2 (Indian teams) - 6:30 AM

Canoeing

Multiple sprint races heats and semi-finals (multiple athletes) - 7:00 AM onwards

Chess

Men’s team round 2 (Gukesh D, Vidit Gujrathi, Arjun Erigaisi, Pentala Harikrishna, Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa) - 12:30 PM

Women’s team round 2 (Koneru Humpy, Harika Dronavalli, Vaishali Rameshbabu, Vantika Agrawal, Savitha Shri B) - 12:30 PM

Diving

Men's synchronised 3m springboard final (London Singh Hemam, Siddharth Bajrang Pardeshi) - 5:00 PM

Hockey

Preliminary men's Pool A: India vs Pakistan - 6:15 PM

Latest Sports News