Asian Games 2023: Javelin veteran Annu Rani strikes Gold for first time in her career

Image Source : AP Annu Rani with her season-best throw clinched a Gold medal in women's javelin throw

A long wait for veteran Annu Rani finally came to an end for a Gold medal as she threw a season-best of 62.92m in the women's Javelin throw final in the 19th Asian Games. In a massive turnaround from her disappointing show in 2018 in Jakarta, Annu Rani who won a bronze in the Commonwealth Games in 2022, a bronze in the Asian Games in 2014 and a silver in 2019 Doha Asian Championships, this was her first Gold medal.

This was India's 15th Gold medal in the ongoing Asian Games and fourth in Athletics after Avinash Sable (men's 3000m steeplechase), Tajinderpal Singh Toor (men's shotput) and Parul Chaudhary, who won a Gold in women's 5000m race. Annu became the first Indian woman to win Gold in Javelin throw in Asian Games history and it couldn't be a better moment for the 31-year-old athlete, who has been at it for the longest time and finally finished on the top of the podium.

Sri Lanka's Nadeesha Dilhan clinched the Silver medal with her personal best of 61.57m while China's Huihui Lyu claimed the bronze medal with a throw of 61.29m. Annu Rani was leading the race with a throw of 61.28 metres in her second attempt when Nadeesha surpassed her with a 61.57-meter throw in her fourth attempt.

But Annu had her best in store as she gave a terrific response to NAdeesha's best with a 62.92m throw, which was her season best and marginally missed out on bettering her personal best of 63.24 metres, which she achieved in 2021.

Track and Field athletes have contributed 22 medals to India's tally of 69 so far and with so many events left including the big one of men's javelin featuring Neeraj Chopra apart from men's 5000m running and 4x400m relays in men and women's events.

