Thursday, September 28, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Other
  5. Asian Games 2023 India's Medal Tally: Complete list of medals won by India across sports

Asian Games 2023 India's Medal Tally: Complete list of medals won by India across sports

India has got off to a promising start at the ongoing Asian Games in Hangzhou, China. The Indian fans have their hopes pinned on athletes like Neeraj Chopra, and Nikhat Zareen among others and will expect the Indian men's cricket, hockey and kabaddi teams to also bag gold going ahead in the event.

Kumar Rupesh Written By: Kumar Rupesh @afiestysoul New Delhi Updated on: September 28, 2023 17:48 IST
Sarabjot Singh, Arjun Singh Cheema, and Shiva Narwal
Image Source : AP Sarabjot Singh, Arjun Singh Cheema, and Shiva Narwal

After an impressive display at the 2018 Asian Games organised in Jakarta and Palembang, the Indian contingent once again looks gritty to showcase a stellar performance in the 19th edition of the event which is currently going on in Hangzhou, China.

The 18th edition in Indonesia saw India accomplish its highest-ever medal haul. The country aggregated 16 gold, 23 silver and 31 bronze - a total of 70 medals across various sporting disciplines.

Taking inspiration from such an astonishing show, the Indian athletes will again be gunning to win as many medals as possible and surpass the record that they established in Indonesia. Though it will be a daunting task, it is certainly possible as the Indian contingent in Hangzhou features some iconic and promising names.

Here is the complete list of medals and medal winners for India at the Hangzhou Asian Games:

S.No Medal Sport/ discipline
1. Silver Women’s 10m air rifle team (Shooting)
2.  Silver Men’s lightweight double sculls (Rowing)
3. Bronze  Men’s pair (Rowing)
4. Silver Men’s Eight (Rowing)
5. Bronze Women’s 10m air rifle (Shooting)
6. Gold Men’s 10m air rifle team (Shooting)
7. Bronze Men’s four  (Rowing)
8. Bronze Men’s quadruple (Rowing)
9. Bronze Men’s 10m air rifle (Shooting)
10. Bronze Men’s 25m rapid pistol team (Shooting)
11. Gold Women's Cricket
12. Silver  Girl’s Dinghy (ILCA4) (Sailing)
13. Bronze Men’s Windsurfer RS:X (Sailing)
14. Gold Dressage team (Equestrian)
15. Silver Women’s 50m rifle 3 positions team  (Shooting)
16. Gold  Women’s 25m pistol team (Shooting)
17. Gold Women’s 50m rifle 3 positions (Shooting)
18. Bronze Women’s 50m rifle 3 positions (Shooting)
19. Bronze Men’s skeet team (Shooting)
20. Bronze Men’s dinghy ICLA7 (Sailing)
21. Silver Women’s 25m pistol (Shooting)
22. Silver Men’s skeet (Shooting)
23. Silver Women’s 60kg (Wushu)
24. Gold Men’s 10m Air Pistol Team (Shooting)
25. Bronze Equestrian individual dressage event

 

Related Stories
India TV Sports Wrap on September 27: Today's top 10 trending news stories

India TV Sports Wrap on September 27: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Asian Games September 28 Schedule: Gold on offering in wushu, equestrian as India eye more medals

Asian Games September 28 Schedule: Gold on offering in wushu, equestrian as India eye more medals

Asian Games 2023: Arjun Singh Cheema, Sarabjot Singh, Shiva Narwal clinch Gold in men's 10m air pist

Asian Games 2023: Arjun Singh Cheema, Sarabjot Singh, Shiva Narwal clinch Gold in men's 10m air pist

Latest Sports News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Other Section

Top News

Related Other Sports News

Latest News