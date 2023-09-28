Asian Games 2023 India's Medal Tally: Complete list of medals won by India across sports

After an impressive display at the 2018 Asian Games organised in Jakarta and Palembang, the Indian contingent once again looks gritty to showcase a stellar performance in the 19th edition of the event which is currently going on in Hangzhou, China.
The 18th edition in Indonesia saw India accomplish its highest-ever medal haul. The country aggregated 16 gold, 23 silver and 31 bronze - a total of 70 medals across various sporting disciplines.
Taking inspiration from such an astonishing show, the Indian athletes will again be gunning to win as many medals as possible and surpass the record that they established in Indonesia. Though it will be a daunting task, it is certainly possible as the Indian contingent in Hangzhou features some iconic and promising names.
Here is the complete list of medals and medal winners for India at the Hangzhou Asian Games:
|S.No
|Medal
|Sport/ discipline
|1.
|Silver
|Women’s 10m air rifle team (Shooting)
|2.
|Silver
|Men’s lightweight double sculls (Rowing)
|3.
|Bronze
|Men’s pair (Rowing)
|4.
|Silver
|Men’s Eight (Rowing)
|5.
|Bronze
|Women’s 10m air rifle (Shooting)
|6.
|Gold
|Men’s 10m air rifle team (Shooting)
|7.
|Bronze
|Men’s four (Rowing)
|8.
|Bronze
|Men’s quadruple (Rowing)
|9.
|Bronze
|Men’s 10m air rifle (Shooting)
|10.
|Bronze
|Men’s 25m rapid pistol team (Shooting)
|11.
|Gold
|Women's Cricket
|12.
|Silver
|Girl’s Dinghy (ILCA4) (Sailing)
|13.
|Bronze
|Men’s Windsurfer RS:X (Sailing)
|14.
|Gold
|Dressage team (Equestrian)
|15.
|Silver
|Women’s 50m rifle 3 positions team (Shooting)
|16.
|Gold
|Women’s 25m pistol team (Shooting)
|17.
|Gold
|Women’s 50m rifle 3 positions (Shooting)
|18.
|Bronze
|Women’s 50m rifle 3 positions (Shooting)
|19.
|Bronze
|Men’s skeet team (Shooting)
|20.
|Bronze
|Men’s dinghy ICLA7 (Sailing)
|21.
|Silver
|Women’s 25m pistol (Shooting)
|22.
|Silver
|Men’s skeet (Shooting)
|23.
|Silver
|Women’s 60kg (Wushu)
|24.
|Gold
|Men’s 10m Air Pistol Team (Shooting)
|25.
|Bronze
|Equestrian individual dressage event