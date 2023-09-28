Asian Games 2023 India's Medal Tally: Complete list of medals won by India across sports

Follow us on Image Source : AP Sarabjot Singh, Arjun Singh Cheema, and Shiva Narwal

After an impressive display at the 2018 Asian Games organised in Jakarta and Palembang, the Indian contingent once again looks gritty to showcase a stellar performance in the 19th edition of the event which is currently going on in Hangzhou, China.

The 18th edition in Indonesia saw India accomplish its highest-ever medal haul. The country aggregated 16 gold, 23 silver and 31 bronze - a total of 70 medals across various sporting disciplines.

Taking inspiration from such an astonishing show, the Indian athletes will again be gunning to win as many medals as possible and surpass the record that they established in Indonesia. Though it will be a daunting task, it is certainly possible as the Indian contingent in Hangzhou features some iconic and promising names.

Here is the complete list of medals and medal winners for India at the Hangzhou Asian Games:

S.No Medal Sport/ discipline 1. Silver Women’s 10m air rifle team (Shooting) 2. Silver Men’s lightweight double sculls (Rowing) 3. Bronze Men’s pair (Rowing) 4. Silver Men’s Eight (Rowing) 5. Bronze Women’s 10m air rifle (Shooting) 6. Gold Men’s 10m air rifle team (Shooting) 7. Bronze Men’s four (Rowing) 8. Bronze Men’s quadruple (Rowing) 9. Bronze Men’s 10m air rifle (Shooting) 10. Bronze Men’s 25m rapid pistol team (Shooting) 11. Gold Women's Cricket 12. Silver Girl’s Dinghy (ILCA4) (Sailing) 13. Bronze Men’s Windsurfer RS:X (Sailing) 14. Gold Dressage team (Equestrian) 15. Silver Women’s 50m rifle 3 positions team (Shooting) 16. Gold Women’s 25m pistol team (Shooting) 17. Gold Women’s 50m rifle 3 positions (Shooting) 18. Bronze Women’s 50m rifle 3 positions (Shooting) 19. Bronze Men’s skeet team (Shooting) 20. Bronze Men’s dinghy ICLA7 (Sailing) 21. Silver Women’s 25m pistol (Shooting) 22. Silver Men’s skeet (Shooting) 23. Silver Women’s 60kg (Wushu) 24. Gold Men’s 10m Air Pistol Team (Shooting) 25. Bronze Equestrian individual dressage event

Latest Sports News