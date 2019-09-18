Wednesday, September 18, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports News
  4. Other News
  5. China Open: PV Sindu beats Xuerui Li to move into second round

China Open: PV Sindu beats Xuerui Li to move into second round

PV Sindhu beat China's Xuerui Li 21-18, 21-12 in the first round of the China Open World Tour Super 1000.

India TV Sports Desk India TV Sports Desk
New Delhi Published on: September 18, 2019 12:46 IST
Representative News Image
Image Source : GETTY IMAGS

File photo of PV Sindhu

World Champion PV Sindhu started the China Open World Tour Super 1000 on the right note with a 21-18, 21-12 win over China's Xuerui Li.

Earlier, Saina Nehwal fell prey to Thailand's Busanan Ongbamrungphan and was knocked out in the first round at the Olympic Sports Center Xincheng Gymnasium.

Saina lost to Ongbamrungphan 10-21, 17-21 -- her second consecutive loss to Thai.

The loss in China follows the second-round exit at the World Championships held in Basel, Switzerland, where she lost to Mia Blichfeldt.

More to follow...

Write a comment

chandrayaan-2

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryLive Streaming, India vs South Africa, 2nd T20I: Watch IND vs SA Live Next StoryGermany goalkeepers involved in verbal spat  