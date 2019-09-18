China Open: PV Sindu beats Xuerui Li to move into second round

Image Source : GETTY IMAGS File photo of PV Sindhu

World Champion PV Sindhu started the China Open World Tour Super 1000 on the right note with a 21-18, 21-12 win over China's Xuerui Li.

Earlier, Saina Nehwal fell prey to Thailand's Busanan Ongbamrungphan and was knocked out in the first round at the Olympic Sports Center Xincheng Gymnasium.

Saina lost to Ongbamrungphan 10-21, 17-21 -- her second consecutive loss to Thai.

The loss in China follows the second-round exit at the World Championships held in Basel, Switzerland, where she lost to Mia Blichfeldt.

More to follow...