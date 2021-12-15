Men's Asian Champions Trophy 2021 Live Streaming India vs Bangladesh: When and where to watch Live Online

Follow us on Image Source : AFP VIA GETTY IMAGES File photo of India men's hockey team in a huddle.

Asian Champions Trophy 2021 Live Streaming India vs Bangladesh: When and where to watch Live Online

Following a setback of a surprise draw against Korea, India men's hockey team will look to bounce back in the 2021 Asian Champions Trophy against host Bangladesh in Dhaka on Wednesday. Playing the first tournament since the Olympic Bronze medal conquest in Tokyo, the match will serve as another chance for Graham Reid and men to improvise and get their act together before the road to the knockout stages get troublesome.

Match details

Men's Asian Champions Trophy 2021

Match India vs Bangladesh

Date December 15 (Wednesday), 2021

Time 3:00 PM IST

Venue Maulana Bhasani Hockey Stadium, Dhaka

Live streaming

The Men's Asian Champions Trophy 2021 is available on Star Sports 1/1 HD, Star Sports Select 2/Select 2 HD and Disney+ Hotstar.