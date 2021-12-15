Wednesday, December 15, 2021
     
 Live tv
Breaking
  • Group Captain Varun Singh, who was injured in IAF helicopter crash, passes away
X
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Hockey
  5. Men's Asian Champions Trophy 2021 Live Streaming India vs Bangladesh: When and where to watch Live Online

Men's Asian Champions Trophy 2021 Live Streaming India vs Bangladesh: When and where to watch Live Online

Following a setback of a surprise draw against Korea, India men's hockey team will look to bounce back in the 2021 Asian Champions Trophy against host Bangladesh in Dhaka.

India TV Sports Desk India TV Sports Desk
New Delhi Published on: December 15, 2021 12:34 IST
File photo of India men's hockey team in a huddle.
Image Source : AFP VIA GETTY IMAGES

File photo of India men's hockey team in a huddle.

Asian Champions Trophy 2021 Live Streaming India vs Bangladesh: When and where to watch Live Online

India vs Bangladesh Live Following a setback of a surprise draw against Korea, India men's hockey team will look to bounce back in the 2021 Asian Champions Trophy against host Bangladesh in Dhaka on Wednesday. Playing the first tournament since the Olympic Bronze medal conquest in Tokyo, the match will serve as another chance for Graham Reid and men to improvise and get their act together before the road to the knockout stages get troublesome.

Men's Asian Champions Trophy complete schedule

Related Stories

Match details

Men's Asian Champions Trophy 2021

Match India vs Bangladesh

Date December 15 (Wednesday), 2021

Time 3:00 PM IST

Venue Maulana Bhasani Hockey Stadium, Dhaka

Live streaming 

The Men's Asian Champions Trophy 2021 is available on Star Sports 1/1 HD, Star Sports Select 2/Select 2 HD and Disney+ Hotstar.

 

Write a comment

Elections 2022
Bigg Boss 15

Top News

Latest News