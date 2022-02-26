FIH Pro League 2021-22 Live Streaming: When and where to watch India Men vs Spain Men LIVE

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER @HOCKEYINDIA Indian Men's Hockey Team in action during a match (File Photo)

Consistency will be key for the Indian men's hockey team, while the women's side would look to build on the momentum gained from a fantastic debut when the two take on Spain in their respective FIH Pro League campaign ties here on Saturday.

The Indian men, who won a bronze in the Tokyo Olympics, started their FIH Pro League campaign on a rousing note, beating France 5-0 before being shocked 2-5 by the same team in the return leg. Against South Africa, India registered identical 10-2 wins in the two matches.

Match Details

First-leg on Saturday (February 26): India Men vs Spain Men at 7:30 PM IST/Local

Here is how you can watch the Live Streaming of India Men vs Spain Men in FIH Pro League 2022.

Men's India vs Spain, FIH Pro League 2021-22 hockey match will be telecasted live on Star Sports Select 2 and Star Sports Select 2 HD.

Live streaming for India vs Spain, hockey matches will be on Disney+ Hotstar (Subscription required).

Squad For Spain Matches

India Men: Goalkeepers - PR Sreejesh, Suraj Karkera; Defenders - Harmanpreet Singh (vc), Mandeep Mor, Surender Kumar, Varun Kumar, Jarmanpreet Singh, Dipsan Tirkey; Midfielders - Manpreet Singh (c), Vivek Sagar Prasad, Hardik Singh, Jaskaran Singh, Shamsher Singh, Shanglakpam Nilakanta Sharma, Akashdeep Singh; Forwards - Mandeep Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Shilanand Lakra, Sukhjeet Singh, Abhishek Lakra.

Standbys: Krishan Bahadur Pathak, Amit Rohidas, Rajkumar Pal, Moirangthem Rabichandra, Dilpreet Singh.