Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium inducted in Guinness Book of World Records; here's why

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, on Friday, got handed a certificate by the Guinness Book of World Records recognising Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium Rourkela as the world’s largest fully seated hockey stadium. The CM received the award during the FIH Pro League tournament at Rourkela.

The Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium was built in 15 months and has a seating capacity of 20,011. “It was recognised by the Guinness Book of Records as the world’s largest fully seated hockey stadium adding to the celebration of the Hockey World Cup and bringing immense pride for India and Odisha,” the release issued by the chief minister's office said.

Receiving the award Chief Minister Patnaik said, “This recognition by the Guinness Book of World Records is a testament that our state Odisha has come a long way and has made a mark on the international sports map. It is a matter of great pride for all of us and I thank everyone who was part of this project, to the people of Sundergarh and the hockey fans for their unconditional support of the sport.”

India Stuns Germany

In their first match of the FIH Pro League hockey, India defeated reigning world champions Germany 3-2 on Friday. Striker Sukhjeet Singh struck a second-half brace to guide his side to win. The 26-year-old Sukhjeet scored in the 31st and 42nd minutes, both goals coming from field efforts. India skipper Harmanpreet Singh scored in the 30th minute through a penalty corner conversion at the Birsa Munda Stadium.

Following their World Cup loss, India have dropped senior players Mandeep Singh, Akashdeep Singh, and Amit Rohidas, while goalkeeper Krishan Pathak also missed due to his wedding. India will next face Australia on Sunday and will lock horns with Germany again in the second leg on Monday.

