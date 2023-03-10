IND vs AUS Test: Will go to bed feeling a lot better says Ashwin after taking 6-wicket haul

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Ravichandran Ashwin in action

Ravichandran Ashwin, who has taken 24 wickets in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy so far registered brilliant figures of 6/91 in 47.2 overs in the fourth Test. After impressive bowling on Friday, the star player expressed that he is "feeling a lot better" after his spell.

Ashwin took one wicket on the opening day of the match when he sent back Travis Head. He then brought out his best on the second day to outplay four more Aussie batters. The off-spinner first sent the centurion Cameron Green to get the first wicket of the day and then took the wicket of Alex Carey in the same over. He then scalped the wickets of Mitchell Starc and Todd Murphy to complete a 26th fifer. The veteran star then grabbed the final wicket of the evening and got his counterpart, Nathan Lyon.

"You can go to bed feeling a lot better instead of having just three wickets in your kitty," Ashwin said after the end of the second day's play.

"It does feel good as you end up with a good bag of wickets, even if you don't bowl sometimes, you feel good about it. I will go to bed tonight a bit early and a bit happier," he added.

"We expected the wicket to play well but not as slow as it did. So let's hope that it gets tougher to bat on as the game goes on," he said after claiming his 32nd five-wicket haul.

Asked what worked for him on the second day, he explained.

"No one spell is better than the other. And I felt at various stages in this particular series, be it in Delhi, the numbers probably don't give you a five or six but the ball is coming out beautifully," he said.

"However smaller changes that I have made have ensured that I have got enough purchase off the pitches, and it's done more in the air than what it did in Bangladesh."

The flat deck didn't make his job easier and he had to try certain variations during the game.

"It wasn't a pitch where a lot was going for me so I had to use the scrambled seam, the drift, and whatever was available, I would take it with both hands," Ashwin admitted.

Latest Cricket News