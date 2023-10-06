Friday, October 06, 2023
     
Asian Games 2023: Men's hockey team beats Japan to win Gold, secures Paris Olympics ticket

In-form Manpreet Singh, Harmanpreet Singh, Abhishek and Amit Rohidas were on the target as India thrashed Japan by 5-1 to win their fourth Gold in Asian Games history and took India's overall medal tally to 94.

Sumeet Kavthale Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Updated on: October 06, 2023 17:52 IST
India vs Japan in men's hockey final on Oct 6, 2023
Image Source : AP India vs Japan in men's hockey final on Oct 6, 2023

The Indian team defeated Japan 5-1 in the hockey men's final at Asian Games 2023 to clinch Gold on Friday, October 6. India's unbeaten run in Asiad continued as they thrashed champions Japan with Manpreet Singh, Harmanpreet Singh, Abhishek and Amit Rohidas scoring goals in the final. With a win, India also confirmed a qualification for the Parish Olympics 2024.

India had beat Japan in their Pool A match by 4-2 and repeated a similar impressive all-round performance in the final. Harmanpreet and Manpreet ran the show at Hangzhou's GSP Stadium with the skipper adding two goals. Japan put up a brilliant fight in the first half but India utterly dominated the second half with four goals.

Both teams enjoyed a thrilling first quarter but were not able to break the deadlock. Harmanpreet missed a chance to give India a lead in the 14' minute from the penalty corner but his effort was brilliantly blocked by Takumi. Rohidas also missed a chance to score from the penalty corner in the 17' minute as Japan's defence stood firm.

Manpreet gave India a breakthrough with his 13th goal of the tournament during the 25-minute with a reverse flick past the goalie. India kept their lead till the half-time whistle as Japan failed to bounce back. India turned up better after the break and added four goals to display their dominance in Asiad 2022. Harmanpreet added his first goal from the penalty corner in the 32' minute to stretch India's lead. 

Rohidas adds another from the penalty corner in the third quarter to put India in a dominant position for the gold. Hardik provided an assist for India's fourth goal which Abhishek converted into the goal in the 48' minute 

India playing XI: Krishan Bahadur Pathak, Jarmanpreet Singh, Harmanpreet Singh (c), Sumit, Amit Rohidas, Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Shamsher Singh, Abhishek, Gurjant Singh, Mandeep Singh

More to follow...

