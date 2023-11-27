Shreyas Iyer gifts India's WC jersey to Max Verstappen as latter concludes F1 2023 with win at Abu Dhabi GP

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Shreyas Iyer with Max Verstappen at Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2023

Max Verstappen concluded the record-laden Formula 1 2023 season with another dominating win at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on Sunday, November 26. Having already secured the championship title, the Dutchman literally redefined the term 'domination' this year with a record-shattering 19 wins in 22 races.

Red Bull Racing driver took the pole on Sunday and faced no competition for the apex position as he finished the race +17.993s ahead of second-placed Charles Leclerc. Another Red Bull driver Sergio Perez managed to finish in P2 despite starting from grid 9 but a five-second penalty cost him a podium finish.

Mercedes' George Russell thwarted thrilling competition from both McLaren drivers to claim the P3 which secured his team a second place in the Constructors' standings. His teammate and seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton finished in P9 to claim crucial two points for Mercedes.

After the game, Verstappen thanked his team for producing an incredible season and agreed that it would not be easy to repeat the similar dominance next season.

“An incredible season, it was a bit emotional on the in lap," Max Verstappen said. "The last time I was sitting in the car that has of course given me a lot. Of course, very proud to win here, also at the last race. But I have to say a big thank you to Red Bull, it’s just been an incredible year. It will be hard to do something similar again, but we definitely enjoyed this year.”

Formula 1 2023 Drivers Standings:

Max Verstappen (Red Bull Racing) - 575 Sergio Perez (Red Bull Racing) - 285 Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) - 234 Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin) - 206 Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) - 206 Lando Norris (McLaren) - 205 Carlos Sainz (Ferrari) - 200

Formula 1 2023 Constructor Standings:

Red Bull Racing - 860 Mercedes - 409 Ferrari - 406 McLaren - 302 Aston Martin - 280

Shreyas Iyer at Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2023:

The star Indian cricketer Shreyas Iyer was a surprise attendee at Yas Marina Circuit and also met the champion Max Verstappen. Shreyas produced a stellar performance at the World Cup 2023 and is included in the Indian cricket team for the last two T20I matches against Australia.

Shreyas showed his support for the Red Bull as he wore the team's cap during the race and later gifted India's ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 jersey to Verstappen. Legendary Brazilian footballer Ronaldo, the former France and Manchester United defender Patrice Evra and the current Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne also attended the last race of the Formula 1 season.

