Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Sergio Perez out of British GP after testing positive for coronavirus

Formula One driver Sergio Perez is out of Sunday's British Grand Prix after testing positive for the coronavirus.

The Racing Point driver, who is Mexican, will now go into isolation.

The race on Sunday will be the fourth in the pandemic-affected season that should have begun in March.

More to follow...

Latest News on Coronavirus

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage