  Watch: Igor Stimac receives another red card, joins fans in stands to witness India concede late equalizer

Skipper Sunil Chhetri gave Blue Tigers a lead but Kuwait pulled off a late equalizer to end India's strong run in the SAFF Championship 2023.

Sumeet Kavthale Written By: Sumeet Kavthale New Delhi Updated on: June 28, 2023 7:11 IST
Indian head coach Igor Stimac during India vs Kuwait match
Image Source : TWITTER Indian head coach Igor Stimac during India vs Kuwait match

The Indian football team had to settle for a 1-1 draw against Kuwait in their latest South Asian Football Federation Championship 2023 match against Kuwait on Tuesday, June 27. But it was not a dull fixture as a scoreline suggested with Bengaluru's Sree Kanteerava Stadium producing all the drama a thrilling football match deserves.

In a third straight game for India, players from both teams were involved in an on-field brawl and once again Indian head coach was shown a red card, twice in his two games in SAFF Championship 2023. Stimac received a yellow card in the 63rd minute for interrupting the game as he picked up the ball to appeal for a foul at the touchline.

India was leading 1-0 with just 10 minutes to the final whistle when Stimac conceded his second yellow card for arguing with the officials. He will now miss the crucial semi-final match, most probably against tournament favorites Lebanon on July 1. This comes as a big blow for Blue Tigers as the head coach is missing two games in the mega tournament due to unnecessary aggression.

After receiving his marching order, the Serbian manager joined the fans in the stands and witnessed the remaining game. Another fight broke out in the game's dying stages when Kuwait's Al Qallaf pushed down star Indian midfielder Sahal Abdul Samad in the 84th minute. India's Rahim Ali charged down on Qallaf as players from both sides engaged in another heating exchange at Sree Kanteerava Stadium. 

Officials sent off both Rahim Ali and Al Qallaf off the pitch with direct red cards. India seemed to hold down on their narrow lead but Kuwait pulled off an equalizer with an injury-time own goal from the young Indian defender Anwar Ali. This ended India's clean sheet run as Stimac's men conceded their first goal in their last nine matches.

Kuwait finished Group A in top position with seven points with a better goal average while India will now face a strong Lebanon side in the semi-final clash on July 1 with Stimac being suspended.

