Sunday, January 16, 2022
     
 Live tv
ye-public-hai-sab-jaanti-hai
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Football
  5. EPL 2021-22: Coutinho late equaliser for Villa leaves Ronaldo-less Manchester United frustrated

EPL 2021-22: Coutinho late equaliser for Villa leaves Ronaldo-less Manchester United frustrated

The Brazilian playmaker came off the bench to score a late equaliser on his debut for Aston Villa in a 2-2 draw against Manchester United.

India TV Sports Desk Edited by: India TV Sports Desk
Birmingham Updated on: January 16, 2022 9:34 IST
Aston Villa's Philippe Coutinho (centre) scores his side's second goal during the English Premier Le
Image Source : AP PHOTO/RUI VIEIRA

Aston Villa's Philippe Coutinho (centre) scores his side's second goal during the English Premier League match against Manchester United at Villa Park in Birmingham on Saturday night.

Highlights

  • The Brazil playmaker also played a part in Jacob Ramsey's 77th-minute goal that gave Villa hope
  • Coutinho late cameo took the limelight away from United star Bruno, who scored brace by 67th min
  • It was a second match in six days between the teams, with United winning 1-0 in FA Cup

A late goal from Phillippe Coutinho on his Aston Villa debut, after turning the provider in the first goal, helped Aston Villa hold Manchester United for 2-2 draw from a two-goal deficit at Villa Park here on Saturday night.

United had just taken a 2-0 lead, thanks to Bruno Fernandes' second goal of the game, when Coutinho entered as a substitute to loud cheers at Villa Park.

Related Stories

The Brazil playmaker played a part in Jacob Ramsey's 77th-minute goal that gave Villa hope, then turned in a low cross from Ramsey at the far post five minutes later in front of the Holte End.

It was a second match in six days between the teams, with United having edged a somewhat fortuitous 1-0 win in the FA Cup on Monday.

Ralf Rangnick’s side looked on course for another hard-fought victory against Villa after Emiliano Martinez let a long-range shot from Fernandes squirm through his grasp and through his legs in the sixth minute.

Fernandes, the stand-in captain with Harry Maguire and Cristiano Ronaldo still missing because of injuries, added a brilliant second in the 67th from a shot in off the crossbar after Villa lost possession in its own half.

Coutinho provided a wild end to a thrilling encounter that United started impressively without Ronaldo for a second straight game.

United stayed seventh, a point behind Tottenham having played two games more. Spurs were due to play Arsenal on Sunday but the game was called off on Saturday.

(Reported by AP)

Write a comment

Elections 2022
Bigg Boss 15

Top News

Latest News