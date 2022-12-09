Neymar equals Pele's record but Brazil's loss against Croatia leaves fans heartbroken

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Neymar celebrates Brazil's first goal against Croatia

In the quarterfinal of the FIFA World Cup 2022 between Brazil and Croatia on Friday, Neymar scripted history by equalling football legend Pele's record. In his 124th appearance Neymar set the stadium on fire by scoring his 77th goal and became the joint highest scorer for Brazil. However, the team lost to Croatia on penalties by 4-2 and the fans failed to keep calm.

The match between at the Education City Stadium was locked with 0-0 in the 90 minutes given time and an extra time of 30 more minutes was given. Neymar, the six th active top scorer in international football found the net just seconds before the end of the injury time.

This was Neymar's second goal in the ongoing edition of the tournament, he scored his first goal in Round of 16 against Switzerland.

The star footballer Neymar is just one goal away from breaking Pele’s goal tally. Earlier, he surpassed Cristiano Ronaldo's tally of 62 goals with a hat-trick in a 2022 FIFA World Cup qualification match against Peru in 2020.

Even though Brazil lost the game on penalties, Neymar's goal left fans in an awe. Neymar's supporters shared heartfelt posts for the star footballer:

