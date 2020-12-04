Napoli rename their stadium after Diego Maradona as a tribute to Argentine legend

Image Source : AP Lorenzo Insigne pays tribute to Maradona

Italian football giants Napoli have renamed their stadium in honour of late Diego Maradona, who led them to two league titles during his seven-year stint with the club. The legendary Argentine passed away last month at 60 due to a heart attack.

In the wake of his death, the mayor of Naples, Luigi De Magistris, and club president, Aurelio de Laurentiis, had proposed the idea of renaming the stadium after Maradona. Napoli's home stadium will now be known as the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium.

Maradona, who led Napoli to their only two Serie A titles in 1987 and 1990, was a god-like figure in the southern city. The city had erupted with tributes and emotional farewells after the legendary player's death.

“We are already putting it together this morning, taking the first steps to dedicate Naples’ stadium to Maradona,” Luigi De Magistris had said within hours of Maradona's demise. “It’s a process but it will be a quick process because when there is such a strong desire there’s nothing that will hold us up."

Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis, in an open letter to Maradona, had said, "I think it’s fair to name San Paolo after you, to have you still with us as a witness to the sublime path that this squad has undertaken."