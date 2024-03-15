UEFA Champions League draw: Manchester City vs Real Madrid, Arsenal get Bayern Munich in quarter-finals

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Manchester City's Pep Guardiola against Real Madrid in UCL semifinal in April 2022

Arsenal have been drawn against German football giants Bayern Munich in the quarter-final round of the UEFA Champions League 2023-24 while the defending champions Manchester City are set to take on mighty Real Madrid.

The UCL quarter-final and semi-final draws took place at UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland on Friday, March 15. Both English Premier League sides will face each other in the last four if they emerge victorious at quarter-final fixtures.

Spanish giants Barcelona are facing Paris Saint-Germain with the latter in search of their maiden UCL title. In the last fixture, Atletico de Madrid are drawn against Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund where the Spanish team is set to host the first leg.

UEFA Champions League 2023-24 quarter-finals draw (9/10 & 16/17 April):

Arsenal (ENG) vs Bayern Munich (GER)

Atletico de Madrid (ESP) vs Borussia Dortmund (GER)

Real Madrid (ESP) vs Manchester City (ENG)

Paris Saint-Germain (FRA) vs Barcelona (ESP)

Semi-final draw (30 April/1 May & 7/8 May)​:

Atletico de Madrid / Borussia Dortmund vs Paris Saint-Germain / Barcelona

Arsenal / Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid / Manchester City

