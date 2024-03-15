Friday, March 15, 2024
     
Live tv
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Football
  5. UEFA Champions League draw: Manchester City vs Real Madrid, Arsenal get Bayern Munich in quarter-finals

UEFA Champions League draw: Manchester City vs Real Madrid, Arsenal get Bayern Munich in quarter-finals

The defending champions Manchester City are drawn against the most successful Champions League side Real Madrid in the quarter-finals draw on Friday while London giants Arsenal get German heavyweights Bayern Munich.

Sumeet Kavthale Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Updated on: March 15, 2024 17:48 IST
Manchester City's Pep Guardiola
Image Source : GETTY Manchester City's Pep Guardiola against Real Madrid in UCL semifinal in April 2022

Arsenal have been drawn against German football giants Bayern Munich in the quarter-final round of the UEFA Champions League 2023-24 while the defending champions Manchester City are set to take on mighty Real Madrid.

The UCL quarter-final and semi-final draws took place at UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland on Friday, March 15. Both English Premier League sides will face each other in the last four if they emerge victorious at quarter-final fixtures. 

Spanish giants Barcelona are facing Paris Saint-Germain with the latter in search of their maiden UCL title. In the last fixture, Atletico de Madrid are drawn against Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund where the Spanish team is set to host the first leg.

UEFA Champions League 2023-24 quarter-finals draw (9/10 & 16/17 April):

  • Arsenal (ENG) vs Bayern Munich (GER)
  • Atletico de Madrid (ESP) vs Borussia Dortmund (GER)
  • Real Madrid (ESP) vs Manchester City (ENG)
  • Paris Saint-Germain (FRA) vs Barcelona (ESP)

Semi-final draw (30 April/1 May & 7/8 May)​: 

  • Atletico de Madrid / Borussia Dortmund vs Paris Saint-Germain / Barcelona
  • Arsenal / Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid / Manchester City

More to follow...

Related Stories
2034 FIFA World Cup: Saudi Arabia launch uncontested bid with 'Growing. Together' campaign

2034 FIFA World Cup: Saudi Arabia launch uncontested bid with 'Growing. Together' campaign

Manchester City vs Manchester United Live: When and where to watch EPL clash online, on TV in India?

Manchester City vs Manchester United Live: When and where to watch EPL clash online, on TV in India?

Liverpool vs Manchester City live: How to watch biggest Premier League derby live on TV, online?

Liverpool vs Manchester City live: How to watch biggest Premier League derby live on TV, online?

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Football Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Football News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement