Manchester City vs Manchester United Live: When and where to watch EPL clash online and on TV in India?

English Premier League fans will be treated when Manchester City hosts rivals Manchester United in the mega clash on Sunday, March 3. Manchester City are defending their title and in a tight league race with Liverpool and Arsenal while the Red Devils are looking to secure a top-four finish in the 2023-24 season.

Erik Ten Hag's men will enter this game having won four of their last five league games. Fulham ended their impressive run with a 1-2 win at Old Trafford thanks to Alex Iwobi's injury-time winner last Sunday. Manchester United managed to earn a narrow 0-1 win against Nottingham Forrest in their FA Cup fifth-round fixture.

On the other hand, Manchester City are flying high again and are only a point behind Liverpool in the Premier League title race this season. The Citizens recorded a 6-2 win in their last game against Luton in the FA Cup fifth round where Erling Haaland found the net for five times. Manchester City have won both of their last two league home games against United and are clear favourites for the three points on Sunday.

Here are all the details you should know related to the live streaming of Manchester City vs Manchester United in India:

When is the Manchester City vs Manchester United match?

The Manchester City vs Manchester United match will be played on Sunday, March 3, 2024.

At what time does the Manchester City vs Manchester United match begin?

The Manchester City vs Manchester United match will begin at 3:30 PM Local Time (Manchester, UK) and 9:00 PM IST (India).

Where is the Manchester City vs Manchester United match being played?

The Manchester City vs Manchester United match will be played at Etihad Stadium,

Where can you watch the Manchester City vs Manchester United match on TV in India?

Fans can enjoy the Manchester City vs Manchester United match live broadcast on Star Sports Select 1 SD & HD.

Where can you watch the Manchester City vs Manchester United match online in India?

One can watch the Manchester City vs Manchester United match online on the Disney+ Hotstar website and app.

Manchester City vs Manchester United Possible Playing XIs

Manchester City XI (4-3-3): Ederson; Kyle Walker, Ruben Dias, John Stones, Nathan Ake; Bernando Silva, Rodri, Kevin De Bruyne; Jeremy Doku, Erling Haaland, Phil Foden

Manchester United XI (4-2-3-1): Andre Onana; Diogo Dalot, Raphael Varane, Victor Lindelof, Sofyan Amrabat; Casemiro, Kobbie Mainoo; Antony, Bruno Fernandes, Alejandro Garnacho; Marcus Rashford