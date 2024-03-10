Liverpool vs Manchester City live: How to watch biggest Premier League derby live on TV, online in India?

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola during the EPL clash in April 2022

Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola, arguably the best football managers in the world right now, will clash for the one last time in the English Premier League on Sunday. Liverpool and Manchester City are set to lock horns in the potentially title-decider game at Anfield.

Liverpool and Manchester City are engaged in the three-way EPL title race with North Lond giants Arsenal, with just two points separating them with 11 games to go in the 2023-24 season.

A fit-again Mohamed Salah is set to start against Citizens having made a substitute appearance against Sparta Praha in the Europa League round of 16 game on Friday. But Liverpool face plenty of injury issues with Alisson Becker, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Ryan Gravenberch and four more first-team players out injured.

Manchester City enter this game after beating Copenhagen 3-1 in the Champions League round of 16 clash. But Manchester City have won just once in their last 20 league games at Anfield and drew 1-1 in the last clash against Reds at home this season.

Here are all the details you should know related to the live streaming of Liverpool vs Manchester City​ in India:

When is the Liverpool vs Manchester City match?

The Liverpool vs Manchester City match will be played on Sunday, March 10.

At what time does the Liverpool vs Manchester City match begin?

The Liverpool vs Manchester City match will begin at 03:45 PM Local Time (Liverpool, UK) and 9:15 PM IST (IST).

Where is the Liverpool vs Manchester City match being played?

The Liverpool vs Manchester City match will be played at Liverpool's Anfield.

Where can you watch the Liverpool vs Manchester City match on TV in India?

Fans can enjoy Liverpool vs Manchester City match live broadcast on Star Sports Select 1 SD & HD in India.

Where can you watch the Liverpool vs Manchester match online in India?

One can watch the Liverpool vs Manchester City match online on the Disney+ Hotstar website and application.

Liverpool vs Manchester City Possible Playing XIs

Liverpool XI (4-1-2-3): Caoimhin Kelleher; Conor Bradley, Joe Gomez, Virgil Van Dijk, Andrew Robertson; Wataru Endo, Dominik Szoboszlai, Alexis Mac Allister; Mohamed Salah, Luis Diaz, Darwin Nunez.

Manchester City XI (4-3-3): Ederson; Kyle Walker, John Stones, Ruben Dias, Nathan Ake; Bernardo Silva, Rodri, Kevin De Bruyne; Phil Foden, Julian Alvarez, Erling Haaland